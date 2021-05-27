Dwayne The Rock Johnson Teases Shirtless Black Adam Scene
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's latest tease for this Black Adam movie is a scene in which he'll be appearing shirtless onscreen. In one of his latest Instagram updates on Black Adam's production, The Rock shows off the meal he had to consume at midnight last night (what looks like meat, eggs, and a wheat English muffin) while also letting fans know that it was all a part of his larger crazy eating regiment to pull off the look of a superhero body onscreen. In his somewhat lengthy caption, The Rock let fans know that he has "a big scene this week for #BlackAdam that requires my shirt off."comicbook.com