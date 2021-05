In the world of battle royale games, FPS is key – you want as many frames per second as you can squeeze out of your PC to make sure you’re getting silky smooth responsiveness whenever you snap your sights on an enemy. Nvidia’s DLSS can boost your framerate in Call of Duty: Warzone by using a lower-resolution base canvas, but it seems as though a side effect is that your guns’ optics may be out of alignment – a big problem for anyone trying to be the best sniper in Warzone.