Nightbreed Writer Shares Excitement for New Clive Barker TV Series
Clive Barker's Cabal was previously brought to life as the feature film Nightbreed, but the ambitious and fantastical nature of the source material made for a difficult translation into a theatrical outing, with the concept now being developed as a TV series. Spiral: From the Book of Saw co-writer Josh Stolberg is one of the writers on the new TV series and, while he can't divulge many details about the project quite yet, recently shared just how excited he was to tackle the project, which has Godzilla: King of the Monsters director Michael Dougherty attached to helm.