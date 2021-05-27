Loki Head Writer Says Series Will Have Major Ramifications for Entire Marvel Universe
The Marvel TV shows being released on Disney+ represent a pretty goundbreaking venture for not only Marvel Studios, but television in general. As you probably already know, the shows are woven into the fabric of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, just like the feature films, and what happens on the shows will matter for the characters involved when they show back up in the movies. However, to this point, this has only applied on a small scale, affecting individual characters and storylines. Sam Wilson is now Captain America. Wanda Maximoff has more power than before. The next series, Loki, could have a much more substantial impact on the greater MCU going forward, affecting the entire timeline of the franchise.comicbook.com