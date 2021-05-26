Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

REVIEW: Korby Lenker “Man in the Maroon”

By Andrew Gulden
americanahighways.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou know that type of guy who’s good at pretty much everything he decides to take up, to the point that it’s a bit frustrating? Outwardly, East Nashville’s Korby Lenker is that guy, but it turns out there’s a lot of hard work required to become good at writing short stories (2015’s collection, Medium Hero) and creating (and acting in) a television series (Morse Code, currently in development). Hell. he’s even got a book club featured on his website. Most importantly for our purposes, though, is Lenker’s main job: playing music. Korby’s eighth studio album, Man in the Maroon, features an artist who chooses not to be captured in a single musical box and will even learn a new style of playing to further his songs.

americanahighways.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bennett Lewis
Person
Kenna
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Guitar#East Nashville#Lead Vocals#Studio Album#Medium Hero#Native American#Drums#Song#Harmony Vocals#Percussion#Clawhammer Banjo#Co Producer Skylar Wilson#Keyboards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Books & LiteratureNo Depression

THE READING ROOM: Korby Lenker on Reading, Re-Reading, and Fueling His Writing

Korby Lenker doesn’t remember when he wasn’t reading a book. “I fell in love with reading at a very young age,” the singer-songwriter says. As a child he recalls his mother reading Where the Red Fern Grows to him, and being moved by it and his mother’s reaction to it, too. “It was so powerful to see my mom cry,” he recalls. He learned then the power of books and stories to move people. “I owe so much of my life to books,” Lenker declares. “I can’t wait for that next book to pierce me.”
Musicslugmag.com

Local Review: Man Meets Bear – Songs From the Hive

Man Meets Bear = Other Lives x Julian Lynch (Animals 2) Spring is here, and Man Meets Bear provides a new gem for my ears through Soren Brothers’ latest album, Songs from the Hive. Brothers, the Logan-based professor by day, music maker by night, offers a beautiful album that’s both organic, unusual and captivating. I’d say it’s weird to call his music “smart,” because, yes, how cliché to say about an environmental professor. But each song on this roughly 50-minute LP intrigues me. So, let’s start with “Really Nowhere.” It’s a synth-heavy track that incorporates clever rhythms that will have any listener enticed. “Where’s the Party” is also an alluring song that surprisingly keeps one’s mind on track with each fluctuating note and flair. And the next, “Dream Forbidden,” gives listeners a taste of Brothers’ meticulous voice with a distinct, romantic chorus: “Down down to the long lost river / We gaze into the stars / And dream a dream forbidden.” Quite courageous to sing your own words.
Musicjuno.co.uk

Juno Recommends Rock / Indie / Folk / Metal / Punk / 50s / 60s June 2021

Juno Recommends Rock/Indie/Folk/Metal/Punk/50s/60s June 2021. Copycat Killer (1 per customer) Review: Phoebe Bridgers' wildly acclaimed Punisher album has four tracks taken from it and served up on this fine new EP. They are brand new orchestral versions written with collaborative arranger Ron Moose, who is known for his work with Sufjan Stevens, The National, Bon Iver and Vampire Weekend. The tracks have a luscious air, with Bridgers' vocals boring over serene strings, sweeping arrangements and grandiose keys. They serve as both great new material for fans, and gateway tackle for those new to her sound.
Musicjuno.co.uk

Rock (All)

Truth (remastered) (limited numbered hybrid SACD) Welcome To The Jungle (4:33) Knockin On Heavens Door (8:35) Sweet Child O Mine (7:01) Naked Lunch (reissue) (LP + booklet) Love Is Everywhere (3:12) Your Song/Time Trip (6:26) Encore (4:23) Better Days (3:45) Livin' Is Funky (4:54) People also bought... Dead End Justice:...
Musicthebluegrasssituation.com

John Hiatt, Jerry Douglas Band Dial It In on “Mississippi Phone Booth”

For his new album, accomplished singer-songwriter John Hiatt is partnering with an all-time great of the bluegrass and folk music world — none other than Jerry Douglas. Hiatt’s raucous style and bluesy inclinations marry perfectly with the natural grit and soulful voice that Douglas pulls from the dobro. Recorded in...
Musicamericana-uk.com

Video: Nathaniel Rateliff “Mavis”

Stunning. This wonderfully atmospheric live performance of ‘Mavis’ builds towards a tremendous climax, with Nathaniel Rateliff unleashing real emotion in his wailing voice, rising over the dramatic backing vocals. This song was one of the highlights from his 2020 album ‘And It’s Still Alright’. Listening to it now, in these socially distant times, ‘Mavis’ seems slightly prophetic and there’s certainly greater meaning and feeling in lines like, “In other worlds, in other worlds I would be with you // And other nights, and other nights I think I’ve seen you.” It was recorded during Rateliff’s shows in September 2020 in Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Due to the restrictions in place at the time, there were only 175 audience members each night in the 9400-capacity venue. For all those who missed out on these gigs, you’re in luck because the single is taken from the upcoming live album, ‘Red Rocks 2020’, which is due out on 16th July.
Musickuvo.org

An Ode to Vinyl

Snap, crackle, pop! Is that the sound of a bowl of Rice Krispies or an abused record? In a blind test, 7 out of 10 listeners couldn’t tell the difference between a record from a broken home and milk activating that morning bowl of puffed air. It’s a sad fact: records can sound dreadful. Yet…Records are back. And, ironically, one of the main reasons for their unlikely resurgence is because of their great sound quality. But can anyone really tell?
MusicThe FADER

Juice WRLD and Nipsey Hussle will appear on Maroon 5’s upcoming album

If you're a hit-making rapper, you can rest assured that Maroon 5 are watching you, and waiting for the perfect moment to pounce for a collaboration. We've seen it with Wiz Khalifa on the song “Payphone,” Cardi B ("Girls Like You"), Kendrick Lamar ("Don't Wanna Know), and most recently, Megan Thee Stallion ("Beautiful Mistakes"). The band's upcoming album Jordi, out on June 11, will feature two beloved rappers who tragically passed away: Juice WRLD and Nipsey Hussle.
Musicsocietyofrock.com

The 10 Classic Rock Songs Teens Loved In The 70s’

The following songs were popular among teens in the 1970s; maybe because the themes were about love or rebellion. Let’s take a trip down memory lane and revisit them. Girls wanted to be like Debbie Harry – a badass punk rocker who’s living her best life. Heart of Glass wasn’t everyone’s cup of tea when it first came out because it had elements of disco but it wasn’t long before its popularity increased.
Chicago, ILnewcity.com

A Worthy Prize: A Review of Man’s Body’s “A Set of Steak Knives”

It’s been said, far too frequently, that writing about music is like dancing about architecture. Listening to the second full-length release from Man’s Body, “A Set Of Steak Knives,” that rusty saw springs to mind, even though neither a saw nor knives are included in the lengthy lexicon of instruments recorded therein and the threesome don’t sound at all rusty. The self-described “Soft Punk-Gestalt Rock” trio, composed of L.A.’s Greg Franco and the Chicago area’s J. Niimi and Marco Obaya produce something ineffable, indescribable and yet comfortingly familiar on their sophomore album, released on NocturnalSol.
Moviesthephoto-news.com

Reviews, reviews and more reviews

A night out (or in) as suggested by M-WMS students:. This past month I have been watching many movies but one that has stuck to me is Clouds. Clouds is a movie about a boy who has been diagnosed with cancer. I don’t want to say much because I’ll spoil it but let me tell you, it’s a tear jerker. I enjoyed this movie because it really portrayed his story really well. The actors in the movie were great and the music in the movie was also great. This movie really inspired me to live every day to the fullest because you never know what’s going to happen the next. I give this movie a 5/5. You can find this movie on Disney+.
TV SeriesBatman News

Batwoman 2×14 Review – Man Down

Even when Ruby Rose was the face behind the cowl, the CW’s Batwoman was no stranger to trying to face social issues. With Javicia Leslie now in the role, this element of the series has only ramped up. Protests over police brutality came to a head in the United States last summer, and the heat hasn’t really died down yet. Batwoman is diving in head first. Spoilers follow for Batwoman Season 2, Episode 14, “And Justice for All.”
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Maroon 5 Secures Posthumous Verses From Nipsey Hussle & Juice WRLD

Maroon 5 has dominated the pop charts since the mid-aughts and remains one of the most commercially successful bands out right now. Their ability to cross genres and incorporate acts from different musical backgrounds has played a huge role in their longevity. Adam Levine has worked alongside some of the biggest stars in hip-hop from Kanye West to Eminem and 50 Cent but Maroon 5 has also drawn inspiration from hip-hop on numerous occasions with songs like "Girls Like You" ft Cardi B and "Cold" ft Future.
Movieswfxb.com

Man on the Strand Movie Review: Paddington

After Paddington 2 was named Rotten Tomatoes best movie ever, beating out Citizen Kane after decades in the #1 spot, our Man on the Strand Tyler wanted to see what all the hype was about. But you can’t watch the second film before you see the first. Here’s Tyler’s review on the family friendly film “Paddington.”
Celebritieshot1061.com

Adam Levine Returning to ‘The Voice’ to Perform With Maroon 5

Levine is reuniting with his fellow OG coach Blake Shelton after exiting the show in 2019. Original The Voice coach Adam Levine is coming back to the show for a special performance of “Beautiful Mistakes” with his band Maroon 5, Billboard can exclusively reveal. The performance will take place during...
Movieskmuw.org

Movie Review: Watching 'The Man In The Hat' Sans Subtitles Is Actually Okay

I’m going to do something now that basically no one should ever do, which is to say I’m going to review a movie I technically haven’t seen all of. It’s not what it sounds like—I saw every second from beginning to end. But there were a few stretches of dialogue, in French, that didn’t have subtitles that were supposed to, and despite trying every setting and menu and sub-menu I could find, I couldn’t turn them on.
Musicwfav951.com

Maroon 5 Shares Track List For ‘Jordi’

Maroon 5 dropped the track list for Jordi on social media Monday (May 24th), and the band’s upcoming album features numerous guest stars. In addition to their previously released collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, the LP also features blackbear, Stevie Nicks, Bantu, H.E.R, Juice WRLD, Nipsey Hussle and YG. Bonus...