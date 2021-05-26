REVIEW: Korby Lenker “Man in the Maroon”
You know that type of guy who’s good at pretty much everything he decides to take up, to the point that it’s a bit frustrating? Outwardly, East Nashville’s Korby Lenker is that guy, but it turns out there’s a lot of hard work required to become good at writing short stories (2015’s collection, Medium Hero) and creating (and acting in) a television series (Morse Code, currently in development). Hell. he’s even got a book club featured on his website. Most importantly for our purposes, though, is Lenker’s main job: playing music. Korby’s eighth studio album, Man in the Maroon, features an artist who chooses not to be captured in a single musical box and will even learn a new style of playing to further his songs.americanahighways.org