REVIEW: Korby Lenker “Man in the Maroon”

Stunning. This wonderfully atmospheric live performance of ‘Mavis’ builds towards a tremendous climax, with Nathaniel Rateliff unleashing real emotion in his wailing voice, rising over the dramatic backing vocals. This song was one of the highlights from his 2020 album ‘And It’s Still Alright’. Listening to it now, in these socially distant times, ‘Mavis’ seems slightly prophetic and there’s certainly greater meaning and feeling in lines like, “In other worlds, in other worlds I would be with you // And other nights, and other nights I think I’ve seen you.” It was recorded during Rateliff’s shows in September 2020 in Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Due to the restrictions in place at the time, there were only 175 audience members each night in the 9400-capacity venue. For all those who missed out on these gigs, you’re in luck because the single is taken from the upcoming live album, ‘Red Rocks 2020’, which is due out on 16th July.