Covington slams Volkanovsky and Ortega’s choice of TUF coaches: “There is no entertainment there”
Loudspeaker Colby Covington He did not like the choice of coaches for the 29th Edition of 'The ultimate fighterThe American stated that Alexander Volkanovsky e Brian Ortega He would not bring entertainment to the show and criticized the UFC for not giving him the opportunity to be one of the leaders of the new season. The statement came in an interview with the channel 'Lynch on Sports".