Covington slams Volkanovsky and Ortega’s choice of TUF coaches: “There is no entertainment there”

ESPN to Air Launch Party Preview Show, Tuesday, May 25 at 9 p.m. ET. The Ultimate Fighter, the acclaimed UFC reality series, debuts Tuesday, June 1 at 9 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+. The Return of The Ultimate Fighter®: Team Volkanovski vs. Team Ortega – the 29th season of the iconic reality series – will see UFC® featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and No. 2 contender Brian Ortega coach men’s bantamweights and middleweights for a coveted UFC contract. Each Tuesday, ESPN+ will debut a new TUF 29 episode, followed by a new episode of After TUF, an original recap and discussion show hosted by ESPN’s Charly Arnolt and analyst TJ Lavin, from reality show The Challenge, in his ESPN debut.