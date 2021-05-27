newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Covington slams Volkanovsky and Ortega’s choice of TUF coaches: “There is no entertainment there”

By Beatrice Wright
lodivalleynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLoudspeaker Colby Covington He did not like the choice of coaches for the 29th Edition of ‘The ultimate fighterThe American stated that Alexander Volkanovsky e Brian Ortega He would not bring entertainment to the show and criticized the UFC for not giving him the opportunity to be one of the leaders of the new season. The statement came in an interview with the channel ‘Lynch on Sports“.

www.lodivalleynews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Ortega
Person
Colby Covington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#No Drama#Combat#Sports Entertainment#American Fighters#Fighterthe American#Lynch#Decent Fighters#Bantam Weight#Fun#Feather Weights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCmmanews.com

Alex Volkanovski Hopes Rumors of Zabit’s Retirement Are Untrue

UFC champ Alexander Volkanovski is hopeful that Zabit Magomedsharipov will remain an active fighter on the UFC roster after rumors of retirement have surfaced. Following a rankings report that was recently released, it was revealed that the UFC removed Zabit Magomedsharipov from the lightweight rankings and cited inactivity as the primary reason. Interestingly, top featherweight Yair Rodriguez hasn’t competed since around the same time as Zabit, but the flashy kicker remains in the rankings.
UFCespnpressroom.com

The Return of The Ultimate Fighter®: Team Volkanovski vs. Team Ortega Debuts Tuesday, June 1, Exclusively on ESPN+

ESPN to Air Launch Party Preview Show, Tuesday, May 25 at 9 p.m. ET. The Ultimate Fighter, the acclaimed UFC reality series, debuts Tuesday, June 1 at 9 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+. The Return of The Ultimate Fighter®: Team Volkanovski vs. Team Ortega – the 29th season of the iconic reality series – will see UFC® featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and No. 2 contender Brian Ortega coach men’s bantamweights and middleweights for a coveted UFC contract. Each Tuesday, ESPN+ will debut a new TUF 29 episode, followed by a new episode of After TUF, an original recap and discussion show hosted by ESPN’s Charly Arnolt and analyst TJ Lavin, from reality show The Challenge, in his ESPN debut.
UFCufc.com

TUF Flashback - Lauren Murphy

As the return of The Ultimate Fighter approaches on June 1 (airing exclusively on ESPN+), we’re taking a look back at some of the show’s notable graduates and where they were at when they were competing to win the toughest tournament in sports. It’s funny how the universe works sometimes....
UFCSherdog

Alexander Volkanovski Believes Expected September Foe Brian Ortega to be ‘Fake’

Ultimate Fighting Championship featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski learned a lot about upcoming opponent Brian Ortega while filming their season of “The Ultimate Fighter.”. On Thursday, Volkanovski appeared on “The Joe Rogan Experience”, where he spoke to longtime commentator Joe Rogan about Season 29 of TUF. Both Volkanovski and Ortega were...
UFCmmanews.com

Volkanovski Considering Trolling “Easily Triggered” Ortega As Strategy

Alexander Volkanovski is exiting The Ultimate Fighter house with a new and unfavorable image of his opposing coach and upcoming opponent Brian Ortega. When you spend several weeks in close proximity with the same people, one can’t help but learn more about their tendencies and characteristics. In the case of reigning UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski, the takeaways derived from Brian Ortega weren’t all too favorable (transcription via Farah Hannoun).
UFCPosted by
Fox News

UFC's Colby Covington dismisses Jake Paul's boxing success: 'He’s a nobody'

UFC fighter Colby Covington was the latest mixed martial artist to come after Jake Paul. Covington downplayed Paul’s recent success in the boxing ring. Paul is coming off a knockout of former UFC fighter Ben Askren last month. Covington told MMA Fighting on Saturday he wasn’t taking the YouTube star seriously when it comes to his in-ring skills.
UFCBloody Elbow

Surging UFC featherweight Giga Chikadze calls out Calvin Kattar

Giga Chikadze has been spectacular in his UFC career, and he wants a major step up in competition. The Georgian kickboxing standout recently went on Twitter to call for a fight against #5 ranked Calvin Kattar. Chikadze (13-2) is a perfect 6-0 in the UFC and most recently picked up...
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC 263 free fight video: Watch Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno 1

We are just a few weeks away from one of the biggest rematches in UFC flyweight history as current champion Deiveson Figueiredo defends his 125-pound strap once again against top contender Brandon Moreno at UFC 263 on June 12 live on ESPN+ PPV from Glendale, Arizona. Watch UFC 263 On...
UFCufc.com

The TUF 30 | Part 2

On June 1, the newest season of The Ultimate Fighter will premiere on ESPN+, with UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and top contender Brian Ortega coaching a host of middleweights and bantamweights vying for a UFC contract and a win in the toughest tournament in sports. Graduating from the TUF...
UFCmymmanews.com

A Look At What UFC BW Contender Rob Font Has Done Over His Last Four Bouts

Current No. 3 ranked UFC bantamweight contender Rob Font has really come into his own lately. The Massachusetts native came over to the UFC with a record of 10-1, being a two-time CES featherweight champion prior to joining. Upon arrival, he KO’d The Ultimate Fighter vet, as well as WEC & UFC veteran George Roop in round one of his promotional debut.
UFCchatsports.com

Video: Best finishes from The Ultimate Fighter

The Ultimate Fighter is back on June 1. Season 29 (!) features UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski coaching against Brian Ortega. Those two are expected to fight, with the title on the line, later this year. It’s been almost two years since the 28th season, named ‘Heavy Hitter’. In the...
UFCfoxbangor.com

UFC’s Rob Font’s Gunning For T.J. Dillashaw vs. Cory Sandhagen Winner, Then Title Shot

Rob Font is fresh off the biggest win of his career — an impressive dub over Cody Garbrandt — and now the UFC star tells TMZ Sports who he has his sights set on next. “I’m one fight behind. I really am. We have the champion [Aljamain Sterling], he’s got to obviously do the rematch with Petr Yan and then you have Cory Sandhagen vs. T.J. Dillashaw that needs to happen.”
UFCMMA Fighting

Morning Report: Richard Schaefer says he has ‘one task’ and will do ‘whatever I can’ to deliver Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou

Earlier this week, former UFC light heavyweight champion retained the services of former Golden Boy CEO Richard Schaefer as his new advisor. This comes on the heels of Jones parting with his longtime representation by First Round Management, and though their relationship is reportedly a multi-fight deal, Schaefer’s first and most important role will be to help negotiate with the UFC regarding a potential superfight against heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.