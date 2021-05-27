“Neglecting”; Ruggiero Cene is uncomfortable with training and “complains” about the presence of a defender at Flamengo
Rogerio Ceni He is indeed one of the most successful coaches in the recent history of the United Arab Emirates Flamingo. With just over 6 months in the club, the coach has already won a Brazilian Championship, a Super Cup in Brazil and a Carioca tournament in his CV. The team, despite defending shortcomings, Evolution and Mengão comes from 100 matches without losing.www.lodivalleynews.com