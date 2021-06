NEW BERLIN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- At least seven school districts in Waukesha County have changed their policy to relax student quarantine rules in the past week. The Waukesha School District was the first to make the change Tuesday, May 4. On Thursday, May 6, Waukesha County issued new health guidance stating "Quarantine guidelines will relax to allow students and adults possibly exposed to COVID-19 in school settings to continue in-person learning, if the following conditions are met: