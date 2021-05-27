Victim of a coup by the Pix, a woman claims she lost R $ 65,000 in 24 hours

A few days ago, a TikTok video seemingly alerting people about a contraption that can open hotel room doors from the outside went viral on the platform. Posted by TikTok user braccozz, the video showed a twisted wire being inserted into a room through the gap between the door and the floor and being maneuvered to fit around the door handle in such a way that the person on the other side is able to pull down the handle to open the door. Watched over 13.4 million times on TikTok alone, the video warned: "If you ever see this come under the door, run IMMEDIATELY."