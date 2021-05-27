Laurel man charged with rape and murder in 40-year-old cold case

Two arrested with loaded gun on parking lot of Long Reach High School. Student was being dropped off for class when domestic incident broke out. Howard County police have arrested two young adults, one of them a student, in an incident involving a handgun in the parking lot of Long Reach High School in Columbia. Rashad Rudder-Watkins, 18, of Beechfield Avenue in Elkridge, and Katherine Mejia, 20, of Echols Avenue in Glenarden, were both charged with multiple firearms violations, including possession of a gun on school property.