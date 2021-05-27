Cancel
Howard County, MD

Laurel man charged with rape and murder in 40-year-old cold case

howardcountymd.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoward County police have charged a Laurel man with rape and murder in a long-unsolved kidnapping case dating back nearly 40 years. Howard Jackson Bradberry, Jr., 62, of Montgomery Street, was arrested at his home May 25 after DNA test results linked him to a 1982 crime scene where the body of Laney Lee McGadney was found. Bradberry is charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree rape, and kidnapping.

www.howardcountymd.gov
