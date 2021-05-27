Severe Weather Statement issued for Dallas, Polk by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 11:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dallas; Polk THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR DALLAS AND SOUTHERN POLK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1245 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for southwestern Missouri. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Springfield.alerts.weather.gov