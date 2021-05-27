newsbreak-logo
This Therapist Is Changing How Asian Americans Seek Therapy

By Christina Stiehl
POPSUGAR
 3 days ago
We've all heard horror stories about therapy gone wrong. Maybe your therapist can't understand where you're coming from or you just didn't connect with a mental health professional. But licensed marriage and family therapist Yin J. Li, MA, LMFT, is flipping the script on what it means to find a culturally informed therapist with her project Asians Do Therapy, which is a website destination and also a podcast. Her goal is to highlight APIA people's positive experience with therapy, share what good, culturally informed therapy looks like, and help erase the stigma associated with seeking mental health help.

