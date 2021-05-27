This Therapist Is Changing How Asian Americans Seek Therapy
We've all heard horror stories about therapy gone wrong. Maybe your therapist can't understand where you're coming from or you just didn't connect with a mental health professional. But licensed marriage and family therapist Yin J. Li, MA, LMFT, is flipping the script on what it means to find a culturally informed therapist with her project Asians Do Therapy, which is a website destination and also a podcast. Her goal is to highlight APIA people's positive experience with therapy, share what good, culturally informed therapy looks like, and help erase the stigma associated with seeking mental health help.www.popsugar.com