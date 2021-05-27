Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

It’s time to revitalize the United States Postal Service

aboutamazon.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon shares its position on The Postal Service Reform Act. We think of the United States Postal Service (USPS) as our first and oldest business partner. Starting in 1994, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos would pack books in a garage in Seattle and drive them to his local post office, where he knew he could count on the USPS to deliver them.

www.aboutamazon.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Postal Service#Medicare#Service Delivery#Direct Service#Revenue Service#Americans#The Postal Service#Senate#Postal Employees#Reliable Service#Sustain Usps#Usps Operating Losses#Direct Taxpayer Funds#Package Delivery#Business#Letter Carriers#Funding Mandates#Critical Reforms#Meaningful Policy Reforms#Health Benefits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
USPS
News Break
Congress
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Amazon
Related
Industryknowledgestew.com

The US Postal Service Once Sent Mail Using a Cruise Missile

The United States Postal Service has been thought of as sometimes slow when it delivers the mail, but there was one time and one idea, which challenged that notion. In 1959, the Post Office Department (which is now known as the USPS) successfully delivered mail in a cruise missile and sent 3,000 pieces of mail over 100 miles in 22 minutes.
Langley, WASouth Whidbey Herald

Letter: Bring back functional local postal service

For many years we had a friendly Langley Post Office. People picked up their mail, walked over to the several counters to sort out the wheat from the chaff — and deposited the chaff in the convenient recycle bins. And, of course, they stopped to have a word with friends and neighbors.
U.S. Politicscedarmillnews.com

Defending and improving postal service

Comment by Friday, June 11 (see below) The 2020 election was proof that voting by mail is safe and efficient. We here in Oregon just sailed through—mailing our ballots in, as usual, with no lies about voting fraud. A recent Pew Research Center survey shows an overwhelming 91 percent of respondents have a favorable view of United States Postal Service (USPS), higher than any other federal agency.
BusinessSand Mountain Reporter

U.S. Postal Service announces steep postage rate hikes

The United States Postal Service today announced a planned adjustment of postage rates as of August 29, 2021, for the public and commercial mail users. For community newspapers using Periodicals mail to reach readers, the average rate increase will be nearly 9%. The First-Class Stamp will move from 55 to 58 cents.
U.S. Politicseaglecountryonline.com

U.S. Postal Service Proceeds With Request For Postal Rate Change

The Postal Service has a 10-year plan for achieving financial sustainability and service excellence. (Washington, DC) – The U.S. Postal Service is proceeding with a request for postal rate change. A notice was filed on May 28 with the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) requesting price changes to take effect August...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
HOT 107.9

U.S. Postal Service Price Hike on the Horizon

The U.S. Postal Service will encounter an estimated $160 billion operating loss over the next 10 years. The Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy, believes a price increase is necessary for the U.S. Postal Service to continue to offer quality service to America and the world. The U.S government's business skills have...
IndustryJanesville Gazette

Your Views: A way to fix Postal Service finances—without a rate increase

The U.S. Postal Service is one of the most mismanaged, inefficient and wasteful organizations ever created. Every time postage rates are increased, more and more businesses find alternative means of communicating. Increased rates are a never-ending spiral with the little people caught in it. It is time for Congress to put an end to these postage rate increases.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Herald

Restoring the U.S. Postal Service should be a priority for Congress

When Americans were recently polled about various public institutions, the winner was rated favorably by 91 percent. Here's a hint: it wasn't the U.S. Congress. The top-rated institution was the U.S. Postal Service -- a critical public amenity even older than our country. It's easy to understand why that service is held in such high regard. Through good times and bad, in all sorts of weather, Americans could rely on the mail.
IndustryFingerLakes1

Cost of mailing via U.S. Postal Service could be on the rise

The U.S. Postal Service is looking to raise prices of stamps and other postage in an effort to balance its finances in the coming decade. It’s part of the “Delivering for America” plan, which is a 10-year plan to achieve financial sustainability and service excellence. The proposed price changes would...
Wausau, WIwpr.org

Postal Facility's Closure Could Delay Northwoods Mail Service

A plan to close a Wausau mail-sorting facility could lead to mail delays in Wisconsin's rural Northwoods, postal union representatives warn. Late last month, the U.S. Postal Service announced plans to consolidate 18 mail facilities nationwide. In Wisconsin, the Wausau facility would close and its services would be picked up by Green Bay’s sorting facility. Letters from some Northwoods ZIP codes including Rhinelander and Hurley were moved to Green Bay in 2015; this would complete the process USPS started then and would affect mail across central and Northwoods Wisconsin.
Businesshngnews.com

US Postal Service looks to increase postage rates

The United States Postal Service on Friday announced a planned adjustment of postage rates for public and commercial mail users starting Aug. 29. The First-Class Stamp will move from 55 to 58 cents. For community newspapers using Periodicals mail to reach readers, the National Newspaper Association reports the average rate...
IndustryWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Don't betray mission of the Postal Service

First Class mail continues to provides an affordable and secure method of communication for millions of Americans. The Delivering for America Plan diverts resources and equipment away from letter processing to prioritize package services. This betrays the mission of the Postal Service to be a vehicle for communication that binds the nation together, chasing profits for the private companies that are proposed to handle mail in the expanded implementation of Surface Transfer Centers. Diverting mail outside the postal network is already creating service delays and increasing the incidents of lost mail as the Postal Service no longer maintains custody of mail throughout the delivery process. Individuals, small businesses and local governments relay on First Class mail to exchange information and ideas, receive remittance payments, or issue legal notices. Allowing Postmaster General DeJoy to bulldoze the implementation of these changes past the public will forever alter the network that has been built to provide the excellence that has become synonymous with First Class. Do not settle for adequate when the opportunity for excellence is still attainable. Demand more!
Washington, DCSentinel & Enterprise

Postal Service looks to raise first-class stamp to 58 cents

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Postal Service wants to raise rates on first-class stamps from 55 cents to 58 cents as part of a host of price hikes and service changes designed to reduce debt for the beleaguered agency. The request for the changes, which would take effect Aug. 29, was...
U.S. PoliticsIdaho8.com

Postal Service wants to raise cost of mailing a letter to 58 cents

The US Postal Service on Friday proposed raising the cost of mailing a letter to 58 cents, an increase that’s within the range of recent years and comes as Postmaster General Louis DeJoy pursues sweeping changes with an eye on the agency’s finances. DeJoy, an appointee of former President Donald...
Industrychainstoreage.com

Amazon backs postal service reform

Amazon is publicly calling for legislation to revitalize its “first and oldest” business partner. In an official corporate blog post, Amazon cites how founder Jeff Bezos started Amazon by packing and driving book orders to his local post office. Now, Amazon says it contributes billions of dollars in profits annually to the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) by using their package delivery services.