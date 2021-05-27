Free download for PC among us

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord PC Download Game for free. The audio, the ravens, collect. An empire is torn by civil war. Beyond its own borders, new kingdoms rise. Gird on your sword, don your armor, summon your followers, and journey to acquire glory on the battlefields of Calradia. Establish your own hegemony and generate a new world from the ashes of the old. Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord is the eagerly awaited sequel to the acclaimed medieval battle simulator and role-playing sports Mount & Blade: Warband. Set 200 decades earlier, it expands the thorough fighting platform and the area of Calradia. Bombard mountain fastnesses using siege engines, set secret criminal empires from the back alleys of towns, or charge to the thick of disorderly conflicts in your search for power.