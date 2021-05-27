MEC opens 20,000 vacancies for Science Literacy Course – Infonet – What’s new at Sergipe

COLUMBIA—The South Carolina Governor's School for Science + Mathematics (GSSM) Foundation is pleased to welcome a new member to its Board of Directors. Sarah P. Spruill, a 1993 graduate of GSSM, is a shareholder with Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd in Greenville. She is a founding member of the GSSM Alumni Association and served on its board for multiple terms, including as president in 2007-08. “We are thrilled to welcome Sarah Spruill to the Foundation Board,” said James Gergen, GSSM Foundation Board President. “She is one of five alumni currently serving on the board, and we appreciate the unique perspective they all bring. Alumni on the GSSM Foundation Board of Directors bring an invaluable combination of passion for the school gained through personal experience as a student and their professional expertise. Through their commitment to serve and give back, alumni are a testament to how GSSM transforms the lives of its students.