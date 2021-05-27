newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

MEC opens 20,000 vacancies for Science Literacy Course – Infonet – What’s new at Sergipe

By Willa Ruiz
lodivalleynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ministry of Education (MEC), through the Avamec platform, has opened 20,000 new opportunities in the Scientific Literacy Course (ABC) online. The training is aimed at educational professionals working in the field of literacy and students from Degree. Interested parties should apply through Location. Classes will be conducted through the...

www.lodivalleynews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sergipe#Education Ministry#Online Education#Basic Education#Infonet#The Ministry Of Education#Abc#The Tempo De Aprender#Portuguese#Literacy Practices#Knowledge Teachers#Educational Professionals#Teaching#Students#Training#School#International Cooperation#Degree#Reading And Writing#Interested Parties
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science Education
News Break
Education
News Break
World
News Break
Science
Country
Brazil
Related
Sciencecdt.org

CDT Tech Tales: Teaching Digital Literacy at Science Leadership Academy

This post is part of CDT’s storytelling series on EdTech use and student privacy protection during COVID-19. Our experts have spoken with parents, teachers, district leaders, and state officials about how they’ve managed the transition to virtual learning and the return of in-person instruction, leveraging data and technology and protecting the civil rights of students along the way. Check out the rest of the stories here.
World24newshd.tv

KP govt decides opening educational institutions in 5 more districts

The KPK government Friday decided to open educational institutions in five more districts after a visible decline in coronavirus cases in the province, reported 24News HD TV channel. The educational institutions will reopen in districts of Charsadda, Nowshehra, Swabi, Bannu and Haripur. The provincial government has already allowed the opening...
Worldqatar-tribune.com

Educational and training centres to resume activities at 30% from today

The Private Education Affairs Sector in the Ministry of Education and Higher Education has announced that it would allow the resumption of activities for licenced and valid educational and training centres. This is based on the Cabinet decision issued on the latest developments to limit the spread of COVID-19, according...
Educationjagonews24.com

ULAB Webinar on Future Directions in Applied Linguistics and TESOL

The Department of English and Humanities (DEH) at the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) arranged a webinar titled "Theory and Practice in Applied Linguistics and TESOL: Future Directions," on May 29, 2021, featuring Prof Shaila Sultana, advisor, Center for Language Studies and Adjunct Faculty, DEH, and Dr Syeda Farzana Sultana, assistant professor, DEH, ULAB.
Educationtribuneledgernews.com

Dutch secondary schools resume classroom instruction despite concerns

Daily in-person teaching at secondary schools in the Netherlands was allowed to restart again on Monday, despite the lingering concerns some teachers have about bringing students back to the classroom. Teachers' associations had argued that regular school classes should not be resumed until after the summer holidays in view of...
Wake Forest, NCwakeforestgazette.com

Registration is still open for ‘Science in the Summer’

The Wake Forest Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources Department is partnering with GSK and the UNC Morehead Planetarium & Science Center to offer “Science in the Summer” for rising 2nd through 8th graders. The free program will be offered at the Alston-Massenburg Center, 416 N. Taylor St., according to the...
Severna Park, MDwhatsupmag.com

Local Leadership Students Open the Book on Encouraging Literacy

SPHS seniors Erin Miskowski and Kaitlyn Mummert tackle reading appreciation in our community. Severna Park, MD - Erin Miskowski and Kaitlyn Mummert, seniors in the Severna Park High School Leadership Institute, created a project to encourage literacy in Severna Park. The two have been passionate about reading and literacy from a young age, and wanted to share their passion with others through their project, entitled Literacy Leaders.
Columbia, SCHartsville News Journal

Governor’s School for Science + Mathematics Foundation announces new board member

COLUMBIA—The South Carolina Governor's School for Science + Mathematics (GSSM) Foundation is pleased to welcome a new member to its Board of Directors. Sarah P. Spruill, a 1993 graduate of GSSM, is a shareholder with Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd in Greenville. She is a founding member of the GSSM Alumni Association and served on its board for multiple terms, including as president in 2007-08. “We are thrilled to welcome Sarah Spruill to the Foundation Board,” said James Gergen, GSSM Foundation Board President. “She is one of five alumni currently serving on the board, and we appreciate the unique perspective they all bring. Alumni on the GSSM Foundation Board of Directors bring an invaluable combination of passion for the school gained through personal experience as a student and their professional expertise. Through their commitment to serve and give back, alumni are a testament to how GSSM transforms the lives of its students.
Kirkwood, MOtimesnewspapers.com

Kirkwood School District Introduces New Literacy Plan

Following what some called a “heartbreaking” revelation, administrators are introducing a new comprehensive literacy instruction plan for Kirkwood School District students. Bryan Painter, the district’s assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, presented data from K-8 students over several years during a recent school board work session. According to Painter, literacy...
Computerslmsd.org

Harriton's "Program.It" Opens Doors to Computer Science Education

Harriton High School recently hosted "Program.It" - a day of hands-on coding and STEM-related activities with the aim of expanding inclusivity in and fostering a passion for computer science education. This event was organized by members of Harriton's POWER Scholars initiative, a rigorous academic program that provides a forum for African-American students to voice their ideas, differences and goals, along with celebrating their cultural heritage.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Recreating a Computer Science Bachelor Degree with online courses

Many universities make their curriculums publicly available, listing all required courses to attain a degree. The Computer Science field is no different. Using such freely accessible resources (see MIT (English), JMU (German), and KIT (German) as a starting point), one can create a custom schedule. This post does exactly that:...
Collegesvt.edu

Registration is open for SAIG short courses

From: Statistical Applications and Innovations Group. The Statistical Applications & Innovation Group (SAIG) is offering free short courses for faculty and graduate students during the fall 2021 semester. SAIG has supported faculty and student researchers at Virginia Tech for over 70 years. We provide free courses to members of participating VT colleges to make you a more effective researcher.
Worldommcomnews.com

Public Universities, Degree Colleges In Odisha To Resume Functioning From June 1

Bhubaneswar: All Public Universities, Government and Non-Government Degree Colleges in Odisha under the Higher Education Department shall resume functioning from June 1. Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department Saswat Mishra has written a letter to Vice-Chancellors of all Public Universities and Principals of all Government and non-Government Degree Colleges in this regard.
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

What a Master’s in Data Science Can (and Cannot) Do for You

My thoughts about graduate school for Data Science after recently graduating and landing a job as a Data Engineer. I recently received my Master’s in Data Science after about two years of hands-on graduate-school work. Given some interest from folks via LinkedIn and my past Medium posts, I thought it may be helpful for some to be able to read my retroactive evaluation of the decision, and what I gained most from the experience. I also wanted to discuss what you should and shouldn’t expect to gain from getting your Master’s degree.
World24newshd.tv

Schools to open in remaining Punjab districts from June 7: Murad Raas

Punjab Minister for Education Murad Raas Friday hinted out to reduce summer vacations in educational institutes in the province. According to 24NewsHD TV Channel, the provincial minister was answering queries of media persons about the summer vacations in Punjab. Murad Raas said this time there would be fewer summer vacations...
Industrycgiar.org

ILRI vacancy: Scaling and Partnerships Specialist (open until filled)

The International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) seeks to recruit a Scaling and Partnerships Specialist to disseminate its research findings and products as part of the GIZ/CGIAR Task Force on Scaling. ILRI works to improve food and nutritional security and reduce poverty in developing countries through research for efficient, safe and...