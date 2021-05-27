newsbreak-logo
Texas State

Threat of damaging winds, more rain in forecast as thunderstorms head for North Texas

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

Thursday was a dry day, but storm chances were expected to increase late Thursday night and remain on Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. The first round of storms late Thursday and early Friday will bring threats of damaging winds and heavy rainfall to Tarrant County and North Texas. A second round of storms will be possible Friday afternoon and evening that could include large hail and a tornado threat.

