Relationshop Launches New App for Supermarket Retailers

Supermarket News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllows Consumers to Order Carryout, Catering & Custom Cakes On-The-Go With mobile and virtual ordering platforms on the rise in the grocery industry, and the pandemic accelerating a trend toward supermarkets as a takeout food option, Relationshop® has designed a convenient new way for grocers to offer their customers online ordering on-the-go, as part of their “Connected Commerce” suite of services. These white-label, modular apps for Carryout, Catering & Party Trays, and Custom Cakes allow customers to easily select, schedule, order and pay all from the convenience of their mobile device. Need a party tray, beverages and a custom cake for your weekend party plans, or a sandwich or pizza for lunch—Relationshop’s mobile ordering apps make it quick, easy and convenient.

Small Businessadchatdfw.com

Ad Giants Launches a New App Helping Businesses with Marketing Strategy & Content Delivery

With over 35 million small businesses in America, marketing has consistently been a challenge for many budget sensitive companies to pull off correctly. “With a very wide variety of powerful marketing tools available online, it can be confusing to know which tool would perform best for my company, so we tried as many as we could afford,” says Tom Gray, CEO of Make 48 in Kansas City. “We were at our wits end when we discovered Ad Giants. Our main challenge wasn’t the tools, it was what to do with those tools and whether we were actually using the correct content.”
Retailsoutheastproduceweekly.com

PLU Code Mobile App Launched

With more than 1,500 price look-up codes in use around the world, the International Federation for Produce Standards has launched a user-friendly web app to help users from across the supply chain to source PLUs. The launch of the web app comes at a time when the demand for the...
Agricultureandnowuknow.com

Titan Farms Launches New 3 and 4 lb Club Pack Options for Retailers

RIDGE SPRING, SC - In the evolution of the produce industry, those who adapt and innovate continue to grab the attention of shoppers everywhere. Using these key advancements to help buyers unlock sales this summer, Titan Farms has unveiled two new offerings in the form of 3 and 4 lb club packs to capitalize on shifting consumer habits.
Cell PhonesDartmouth

Classm8 launches on app store, web

The platform aggregates major and minor information from different department websites to facilitate course selection. Navigating Dartmouth’s major requirements can be a complicated and overwhelming process. Released in early March, the app Classm8 helps students track progress towards their degree and select courses each term. The new app is the...
Cell PhonesNew Haven Register

SureSale Launches Industry-first Vehicle Inspection App

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. SureSale, which makes it easy for auto retailers, independent technicians and repair facilities to share trusted used vehicle history and real-time condition information, has launched an industry-first vehicle inspection app for automotive professionals. The app is designed to streamline the inspection process, eliminating onerous manual checklists and computer inputs, all while fueling consumer confidence and trust through the industry’s most comprehensive vehicle history and condition report.
Retailmartechseries.com

RRD Launches Comprehensive Solution for In-Store Marketing, Customized for Growing Retailers

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, a leading global provider of marketing and business communications services, today announced the launch of a comprehensive solution, Onsite Marketing Services, which enables retailers to seamlessly manage the design, ideation, procurement, and installation of store signage and fixture solutions. “Managing the evolving market demands and accelerated tempo for new signage can be challenging for small and mid-sized retailers. This solution leverages our scale to better serve localized needs, saving time and money without sacrificing quality or reliability, and while maintaining existing vendor relationships.”
Middle EastPosted by
TechRadar

“Amazon Warehouse” launches in the UAE, with discounts of up to 60%

Amazon.ae today announced the launch of Amazon Warehouse for customers in the UAE, which offers thousands of quality pre-owned and open box products with discounts of up to 60% of the original selling price. Deals are available across several categories including electronics, home, kitchen, toys, and more. Prime members in the UAE can get deliveries from Amazon Warehouse on the same day they place their order with the Free Same-Day Delivery benefit.
InternetZDNet

Atlassian launches Forge, a new cloud app development platform

Atlassian on Tuesday officially launched Forge, a new platform for developers who want to build cloud apps for themselves or for the Atlassian Marketplace. The new platform will make it easier for developers to build apps across Atlassian products, starting with Jira and Confluence. It should also make it easier for developers to build B2B applications that are ready to meet the needs of Atlassian's large enterprise customers.
Healthnutritionaloutlook.com

Nature’s Sunshine launches personalized program through retailers and practitioners

Nature’s Sunshine is launching a new personalization program later this year that gives practitioners and retailers the ability to offer their customers personalized health packs presorted and conveniently packed based on their individual health and wellness needs. Nature’s Sunshine (Lehi, UT) is launching a new personalization program later this year...
Economychaindrugreview.com

CVS expands exclusive store brand lines

WOONSOCKET, RI — CVS Pharmacy announced on Wednesday that it has added more than 150 new products under its portfolio of exclusive Store Brands, including an expansion of the recently launched Live Better by CVS Health brand, new Gold Emblem Fair Trade Certified coffee, and the launch of Goodline Grooming Co., a men’s skin and grooming care brand exclusive to CVS.
Cell Phonescumbriacrack.com

Uber Eats app launches in Penrith

A new food ordering app has launched in Penrith today. McDonald’s, KFC and Burger King are the first restaurants to join Uber Eats so people will be able to order a meal to be delivered direct to their door at a touch of a button. It said it hoped local...
Cell Phonessnntv.com

Before Launching an App: Tips for Topping Your Competitors

Originally Posted On: Before Launching an App: Tips for Topping Your Competitors (ncntechnology.com) If you’ve decided that an app is what’s going to help bridge the gap between goals and performance, it’s time to get serious about what your app is going to look like once it’s brought to life. Good app design is intentional. However, it won’t look the same for all brands because different niches demand different interfaces. This is where you have to get serious about researching your market. As a business, your market research is mostly going to revolve around seeing how competitors handle their apps. Your goal here is to see where your competitors have left gaps that you can fill using the right design, interface and interactive features. Let’s explore the big boxes to check off!
Cell Phonesmelvillereview.com

‎travel + Leisure On The App Retailer

Start with a go to to your local office to plan your next vacation. When it’s time to take a trip, Army Family and MWR is prepared to help make it the most effective getaway ever. Whether you’re heading for the seaside, able to take a cruise or are destined for a week at a great theme park, we’re here to help. Marriott Bonvoy™, the newly combined travel loyalty program changing Marriott Rewards and SPG, provides you infinite experiences and world-class rewards. Earn and redeem factors for all of your travels at Four Points motels worldwide. One 12 months after COVID-19 issues brought on the largest month-to-month decline in airline passenger demand in history, North Dakota’s airports continue to recuperate from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, based on the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission.
Internetndinsider.com

New era at ND Insider as upgraded website and mobile apps launch

ND Insider has a new digital look today. It's built to be faster, bolder and nimbler. Our faster-loading website offers a more streamlined experience for readers. Stories, photo galleries and videos should load faster. Headlines are more prominent, and stories use larger type so they're easier to read. Our stories...
Technologyheavyliftpfi.com

Inspection app launched by DNV

DNV has launched a mobile inspection app that helps shipowners and managers record and follow-up their onboard safety inspections, all while providing onshore staff instant access to the results. “Many shipping companies are aware of the possibility of inconsistent or incomplete safety reporting and limited possibilities for gaining useful analytics...
Cell PhonesModern Bulk Transporter

MiX introduces new driver app

The new MyMiX Tracking app from MiX Telematics now is available in the United States. The app allows companies to drive fleet safety and efficiency without the need for embedded hardware, according to the telematics provider. MyMiX Tracking leverages mobile phone technology to enable real-time tracking of drivers while also...