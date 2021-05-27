49ers might be out of the running for Julio Jones if this report is true
892 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Julio Jones has been the topic of the week since it was revealed on FS1's Undisputed with Shannon Sharpe that the wideout didn't expect to return to the Atlanta Falcons. After a multitude of rumors and clarifications, there have been significant talks, and an offer may finally be on the table.www.49erswebzone.com