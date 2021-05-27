49ers might be out of the running for Julio Jones if this report is true

Whenever I am going to make a big purchase, I ask myself three questions to help me decide whether or not to move forward. If I can answer yes to two out of these three questions, I know I’ll never regret the purchase. Think about it. If you love something, and you need it, it doesn’t matter if it’s a good deal or not. If you love something and it’s a good deal, it’s okay if you don’t need it. Finally, if you need something, and it’s a good deal, it doesn’t matter if you don’t love it.