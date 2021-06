On May 26, we'll see a blood-red moon as Earth passes between the sun and the moon, and certain parts of the US, Asia and Australia will see a total or near-total eclipse. A lunar eclipse happens when the moon moves into Earth's shadow. You may not live in an area that allows you to see tomorrow's total eclipse, but because the moon will be almost as close to Earth as it ever gets, everyone will get to see the "supermoon" — a moon that appears larger in the sky than usual.