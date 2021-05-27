newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

Instacart kicks off Priority Delivery

By Russell Redman 1
Supermarket News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInstacart has unveiled 30-minute Priority Delivery, a new online grocery service designed to “bring the in-store express lane online.”. San Francisco-based Instacart said Thursday that Priority Delivery is being launched at more than 300 stores in over 15 major U.S. cities, including Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, San Diego, San Francisco and Seattle. Participating supermarket and specialty grocery chains in the initial rollout include Ralphs, Safeway, Sprouts Farmers Market and Stater Bros.

www.supermarketnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Same Day Delivery#Home Delivery#Food Drink#Service Delivery#Same Day Delivery#Online Marketplace#Quick Service#Ralphs#Safeway#Stater Bros#Canadian#Coresight Research#Nielseniq Research#Sprouts Farmers Market#Online Grocery Delivery#Delivery Times#Speedier Delivery#Online Grocery Customers#U S Grocery Shoppers#Online Customers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Delivery Service
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
pymnts

Grocery Roundup: Instacart To Go Global

Until now, online grocery giant Instacart has been an exclusively North American company, operating only in the United States and Canada. Now, the company is looking to expand abroad. In a news release Tuesday (May 25) announcing the addition of new executives, Instacart introduced Nikila Srinivasan, the company’s new vice president of product, international.
Grocery & SupermaketTrendHunter.com

Ultra-Fast Grocery Delivery Services

Grocery shopping services have surged in popularity in recent months but can fluctuate when it comes to delivery times, so the Instacart Priority Delivery option is being launched by the brand to help give customers even faster access to items. The new service option will offer customers with access to...
Food & Drinkspulse2.com

Delivery Management Platform Cartwheel Secures $1 Million

Cartwheel, an on-demand delivery management platform for restaurants and retailers, announced recently that it raised $1 million in a seed round. These are the details. Cartwheel — an on-demand delivery management platform for restaurants and retailers — announced recently that it has raised a $1 million seed round led by TenOneTen Ventures with participation from Act One Ventures and Portillo’s Hot Dogs along with angel investment from additional restaurateurs. And the funds will be used for product development, partnership integrations, and team expansion.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Target Offering Delivery and Pickup for Wine, Beer & Liquor

Just when you thought Target couldn't get any better, the Minnesota based retailer is rolling out delivery and same day pickup of adult beverages. Starting soon Target says it will offer order pickup and/or drive up service for wine, beer and liquor products. They will also provide same-day delivery with delivery service Shipt through more than 600 locations across the country. The bad news? As of now, the service won't be available in Minnesota. But that will change in time.
Retailwinsightgrocerybusiness.com

What Makes Amazon Fresh’s Onboarding Process Tick?

In an age of chronic grocery labor challenges, when major chains often rely heavily on computerized training programs to get new store employees up to speed, it’s notable that Amazon Fresh—the tech-focused grocer owned by e-tailer giant Amazon—employs “associate experience” leads, whose job it is to ensure workers are trained and ready to receive the public before its stores even open.
Businessretaildive.com

Instacart plans to expand globally

Instacart plans to expand its operations beyond the U.S. and Canada, the company announced Tuesday as part of a hiring update. It didn't offer further details, and a company spokesperson had not returned a request for further info by press time. The company named Nikila Srinivasan as vice president of...
Industryfreightwaves.com

Food delivery gets fancy — Point of Sale

This episode is sponsored by ArcBest. ArcBest is more than logistics. Whatever you do, whatever you ship, ArcBest makes it easier for you to do business. ArcBest combines reliable capacity, innovative technology and trusted relationships to take the complexity out of your supply chain and keep your shipments moving. That’s what makes ArcBest more than logistics.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Real Simple

Whole Foods Is Planning to Open Over 40 New Locations Nationwide

Amazon may be opening up new branded grocery stores, but Whole Foods keeps growing, too. Since being bought out by Amazon in 2017, Whole Foods has dedicated much of its focus to fitting into its new owner's ethos: increasing options like delivery and online ordering. Meanwhile, counterintuitively enough, Amazon has put much of its focus on getting into the brick-and-mortar business, opening new Amazon-branded grocery stores. However, Whole Foods isn't done growing either: The brand recently announced plans to open over 40 new stores —a significant increase on top of the 500-plus they already have.
Restaurantsfoodlogistics.com

How Expanding Delivery Options is Key to Restaurants’ Success

The world has been waiting for this moment for a long time – the ability to get back to “normal” life, and it finally feels like it is starting to happen. With vaccines starting to become available to the wider U.S. population, events, arts and entertainment are slowly coming back, including in-person dining. However, it’s important to keep in mind that the world we once knew will not go back to exactly the way it was – mainly since consumer habits and preferences have changed significantly in the past year.
Grocery & SupermaketSupermarket News

Amazon to phase out Prime Now banner for same-day delivery

Amazon plans to retire its seven-year-old Prime Now same-day delivery program and integrate the service, including online grocery delivery and pickup, into its mainline website and mobile app. Stephenie Landry, vice president of grocery at Seattle-based Amazon, announced the move in a blog post on Friday. She said that shifting...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
TheStreet

Instacart And 7-Eleven Expand Nationally, Unlocking Faster Convenience Delivery

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart, the leading online grocery platform in North America, today announced the expansion of its collaboration with 7-Eleven, the world's largest convenience retailer, to nearly 4,000 new stores nationwide. With this expansion, Instacart now delivers from nearly 6,000 7-Eleven ® stores, reaching nearly 60 million U.S. households across the country. To make it easier for customers to instantly connect to their favorite convenience retailer and get the goods they need, customers also now have access to 7-Eleven delivery via Instacart in as fast as 30 minutes. Today, consumers nationwide can choose from thousands of essential products from 7-Eleven - including pantry staples, household items, alcohol, snacks, over-the-counter medication, and more - to be delivered from the store to their door.
BusinessNew York Post

Amazon is retiring its quick-delivery app Prime Now

Amazon said Friday it will retire its quick-delivery Prime Now app at the end of the year, claiming that its regular app is now capable of the same speedy service. The seven year-old app, which also has its own website, provides last-minute delivery on groceries and other household staples in about an hour. It is now being merged into Amazon.com in an effort to “streamline” all of its offerings into one app, the company said.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
EatThis

Amazon is Getting Rid of This Grocery Store For Good

The Amazon Go Grocery stores that don't require you to check out are either closing or being rebranded as "Amazon Fresh" stores, the company recently announced. They lasted about a year. The location in Redmond, Wash, near Microsoft's headquarters, will shut down, but the Amazon Go Grocery store in Seattle...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
EatThis

This Retailer Is Quickly Becoming the Most Popular Grocery Store for Many Americans

When city dwellers are asked where they get their groceries, Dollar General is likely one of the last places you expect to hear on their list. However, this corner store turned grocery store services many people living in rural America who otherwise wouldn't have access to fresh vegetables. Now, experts speculate that the chain could even help propel widespread vaccination deployment.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Best Life

This Grocery Chain Is Shutting Down

After months of store closures around the world due to COVID-related shutdowns, it finally seemed as though things were finally looking up for the retail industry. Unfortunately, even more casualties are coming—and this time, it's a retail giant that's closing up shop. Read on to discover which grocery chain is shutting its doors for good.