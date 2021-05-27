Instacart kicks off Priority Delivery
Instacart has unveiled 30-minute Priority Delivery, a new online grocery service designed to “bring the in-store express lane online.”. San Francisco-based Instacart said Thursday that Priority Delivery is being launched at more than 300 stores in over 15 major U.S. cities, including Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, San Diego, San Francisco and Seattle. Participating supermarket and specialty grocery chains in the initial rollout include Ralphs, Safeway, Sprouts Farmers Market and Stater Bros.www.supermarketnews.com