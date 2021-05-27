Instacart kicks off Priority Delivery

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart, the leading online grocery platform in North America, today announced the expansion of its collaboration with 7-Eleven, the world's largest convenience retailer, to nearly 4,000 new stores nationwide. With this expansion, Instacart now delivers from nearly 6,000 7-Eleven ® stores, reaching nearly 60 million U.S. households across the country. To make it easier for customers to instantly connect to their favorite convenience retailer and get the goods they need, customers also now have access to 7-Eleven delivery via Instacart in as fast as 30 minutes. Today, consumers nationwide can choose from thousands of essential products from 7-Eleven - including pantry staples, household items, alcohol, snacks, over-the-counter medication, and more - to be delivered from the store to their door.