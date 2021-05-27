newsbreak-logo
Skin Care

This SPF Hand Cream 'Erases Years' From Aging Skin, According to Reviewers

By Maya Gandara
Real Simple
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Wearing SPF on a regular basis is one of the best ways to prevent aging. You may regularly apply sunscreen to your face, but can the same be said for your hands? The delicate area is one of the first places to show signs of age spots, fine lines, and loss of elasticity—and using excess SPF from your face isn't enough to combat these concerns alone. That's where Supergoop's Handscreen SPF 40 can help; the fast-absorbing formula was specifically made to protect hands from UV and UVB rays.

