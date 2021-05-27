newsbreak-logo
Prince George’s, Montgomery County ending mask mandates Friday

By Bob Barnard
fox5dc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKVILLE, Md. - Prince George's County and Montgomery County will end their COVID-19 related mask mandates Friday. Angela Alsobrooks, Prince George's County Executive, said on Wednesday that the County will align with Maryland and CDC recommendations and lift their mask mandate for fully vaccinated people at 5 p.m. on May 28.

