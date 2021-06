Jeremy Clarkson once said, “you can’t be a true Petrolhead until you’ve owned an Alfa Romeo”. While this is of course a bit of a strong statement, there seems to be a vibrant aura radiating around the fabled Italian car manufacturer. The legendary brand has produced some of the best looking, most enjoyable and highly capable cars, both for the road and for the race track. And today, with Restomodding becoming a bigger and bigger business, there’s plenty of ways to cater to your classic-Alfa needs.