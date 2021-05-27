Cancel
El Paso, TX

Craving Delicious BBQ? Here’s The Highest Rated Spots In El Paso

By Lisa Sanchez
600 ESPN El Paso
 5 days ago
May is National BBQ Month and to celebrate those sticky BBQ fingers and more, we have the highest-rated BBQ spots in El Paso for you to try. BBQ food is really just part of America's culture at this point. Every region has its own version of BBQ foods and sides you can try out and enjoy. To celebrate the delicious history of BBQ, we have some of the best-rated and highest recommended BBQ joints in El Paso you can try out. Hopefully, you'll find your new favorite BBQ joint in town or another special you can enjoy.

El Paso, TX
600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

600 ESPN El Paso

Covid Guidelines Updated – What Does it Mean for El Paso’s 2021 Bazaar and Kermes Season?

Summer time in El Paso is traditionally Kermes time in El Paso. A "kermes," in case you don't know, is what we call a church bazaar around here. Before Covid ruined everything, June through September routinely consisted of one weekend kermes after another at a Catholic church near you. That all came to a screeching halt last June after the Catholic Diocese of El Paso suspended all church activities, including church bazaars.
600 ESPN El Paso

City Adjusts El Paso Spray Parks Hours, Now Open Longer

Just in time for Memorial Day weekend and the inevitable super-hot days that are coming, the City of El Paso has updated the hours of operation for all of the spray parks. According to a social media post on the El Paso Parks and Recreation account, all nine spray parks are now operational from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
KVIA ABC-7

Busser returns $500 in cash dropped at west El Paso Village Inn restaurant

EL PASO, Texas -- When Steven Donnelly dropped $500 in cash at a west El Paso Village Inn, he didn't expect to get it back. "As soon as they brought the pie out, I got up and and went to pay and realized 'Holy cow!' I dropped my money!" recalled Donnelly. "I lost my money!" The post Busser returns $500 in cash dropped at west El Paso Village Inn restaurant appeared first on KVIA.
600 ESPN El Paso

Fun, Local Outdoor Markets You Can Enjoy This Weekend

If you're looking to shop this weekend, make sure you also try to shop local. Whether you're looking for some new art to put up on your walls, a new wreath for the front door, some delicious jellies or sweet treats, or the perfect retro t-shirt you didn't know you need, El Paso has the Saturday market that has it.
KVIA ABC-7

Dogs ‘raise the woof’ for the El Paso Humane Society

EL PASO, Texas - In the Humane Society of El Paso’s 32nd Annual K-9 Classic, dogs are 'raising the woof' at Ascarate Lake. Until May 22, participants have the option to walk on a trail of their choosing to raise money for the Humane Society. All the money raised will go toward the replacement of The post Dogs ‘raise the woof’ for the El Paso Humane Society appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA ABC-7

24 El Paso hikers rescued after ill-fated Organ Needle climb attempt in southern New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Southern New Mexico authorities rescued a group of over 20 hikers from El Paso early Monday after they became stranded while attempting to climb one of the most difficult ascents in the Organ Mountains. The 24 El Pasoans, who ranged in age from teens to mid-60s, got disoriented during Sunday The post 24 El Paso hikers rescued after ill-fated Organ Needle climb attempt in southern New Mexico appeared first on KVIA.
95.5 KLAQ

El Pasoan Filmed Insane Storm Invading Juarez and El Paso

A Reddit user recently shared some footage she captured of two different weather views in just one take. Reddit user Kitty9020 was the one who shared her footage of the crazy weather in El Paso. You can assume the woman was at Scenic Drive filming the difference in weather that separate parts of town were experiencing.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Spring Branch restaurant makes new ranking of top 100 best places to eat in Texas

The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially hard on the restaurant industry, but one Spring Branch area eatery got some statewide recognition on May 12. Lenin and Nelina Santana, the owners and operators of local Mexican restaurant Las Tortas Perronas got to experience joy and excitement as their business landed on Yelp’s list of the top 100 Texas restaurants, where it placed at No. 55.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Two Katy restaurants named to Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas

Two Katy restaurants have been named to Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas for 2021. That’s My Dog and Pappa Gyros both ranked on the list of the top best food joints based on ratings from the popular food review website. In order to be considered for the Yelp Top 100, restaurants must have a five-star rating, and their menu items must be priced at $30 or less per person.