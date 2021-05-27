Caltrans announces Highway 139 project

VISALIA – Local leaders are pushing the federal government to pay the remaining portion of a funding to build a regional hospital at the southwestern edge of Visalia. At its May 3 meeting, the Visalia City Council authorized staff to send a letter to U.S. Senator Diane Feinstein (D-CA) seeking $5 million in federal funding for the Sequoia Gateway Commercial Center at Highway 99 and Caldwell Avenue. The center will house the future site of a Valley Children’s Medical Group Specialty Care Center. Kaweah Health Medical Center, formerly Kaweah Delta, has also announced its intention to build a facility at the center to address unmet patient needs in the area. The two hospitals plan on building on their long-term partnership as Valley Children’s staffs the Neonatal Intensive Care and Pediatrics units at Kaweah Health.