Caltrans announces Highway 139 project
The California Department of Transportation, in conjunction with Hat Creek Construction & Materials Inc., is constructing the Bieber to Adin Roadway Rehabilitation Project. The $20 million project includes $3 million in funding from Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017. The project will widen shoulders, extend and replace culverts and improve roadway connections along Highway 299 and Highway 139 in both Lassen and Modoc Counties.www.lassennews.com