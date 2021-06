Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier has passed away from injuries caused in a qualifying crash at Mugello for the Italian Grand Prix. The 19-year-old Swiss rider fell on the exit of turn nine in the closing seconds of Q2, with Ayumu Sasaki and Jeremy Alcoba unable to avoid the accident ahead of them. Dupasquier received treatment on the circuit by medics and was airlifted to hospital for further treatment. Sadly, it has now been confirmed that Dupasquier has succumbed to his injuries.