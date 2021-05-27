2024 GMC SIERRA HD AT4 MAY GET DENALI WHEELS

The off-road pickup truck segment is shaping up to be one of the fastest growing and most competitive among automakers as of late. As off-roading and overlanding continue to grow in popularity, all three of Detroit’s automakers are cranking out trucks of various sizes, and with different levels of capability. While General Motors may not currently have an F-150 Raptor or Ram 1500 TRX equivalent in their lineup, the company’s own trail-focused offerings shouldn’t be overlooked. The Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 is a standout performer in its own right, while the Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss and GMC Sierra AT4 trucks represent a step on from the standard models. Thanks to some info from our spy sources, we now know that a refreshed 2024 GMC Sierra HD AT4 with some Denali-inspired equipment may be in the works. Here’s what you need to know.