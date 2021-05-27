newsbreak-logo
Houma man’s body found in Intracoastal Waterway in Terrebonne Parish – New Orleans, Louisiana

eminetra.com
Cover picture for the articleAccording to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, the body of a Houma man was found in the Intracoastal Waterway on Wednesday. The body was later identified as Houma’s 28-year-old Matthew Madis. Sheriff Tim Soignet said on Wednesday that the sheriff’s office received a 911 call from someone on a tugboat. According to Soignet, the tugboat crew saw the body in the water near Mile Marker 56 between Houma Twinspan and Prospect Bridge, he said. Soignet said the body was recovered and transferred to the Terrebonne Parish Coroner’s Office. According to Soignet, Madis’s family last talked to him on Sunday night. An autopsy was performed and there was no trauma to the body. At this time, no cheating is suspected. Toxicology is pending as the cause of death. If you have information about this investigation, please call TPSO Detective 985-876-2500. Sheriff Soignet expressed his condolences to Madis’s family.

eminetra.com
