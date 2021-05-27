Podcast: The hospitality retail market, with C&W’s Mario Padoan
A look at the Hospitality Retail Market with Mario Padoan of Cushman & Wakefield Edmonton. In this episode host Gerald Tostowaryk and his guest take a deep dive into the world of hospitality retail. They’ll discuss a market overview, challenges in the current economy, shopping local, the “Roaring ’20s Effect,” the future of the hospitality industry, and end off with a walk through of a typical business/restaurant sale transaction. Come along for a fascinating discussion.renx.ca