Podcast: The hospitality retail market, with C&W’s Mario Padoan

Chris A. Studebaker, CEO, REALTOR® Association of the Fox Valley, Inc. What would we do without technology? We as association executives have been trying to push our members to embrace technology in all areas for a very long time. Lost your SentriKey card? Use the app to get into that property. Have a buyer from out of state to whom you want to show a property? Hop on your phone and give them a virtual tour. Can’t make your committee meeting because of a listing appointment? Join the meeting via Zoom. Don’t have the time or means to attend the NAR national convention? Watch it online! And during this lockdown period due to the pandemic, technology has literally saved our business. Where would we be without Zoom, without Facebook Live and FaceTime, without webinars, virtual closings and apps on our phones that help us do what we once did with our clients in person? Technology has helped real estate to adapt to our lockdown world and to not only carry on, but thrive!