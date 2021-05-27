Cancel
Big Law Leaders Pen Letter Denouncing Anti-Semitic Attacks

By ALM Staff
Law.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s Note: The below letter was submitted to The American Lawyer by a group of law firm leaders in response to an opinion piece published earlier this week by The New York Times. The signatories are listed at the bottom of the letter. As leaders of some of this country’s...

www.law.com
MinoritiesRadio NB

Joe Concha On The New York Times Quietly Changing Headline On Column About Anti-Semitic Attacks

Joe Concha, Fox News Contributor, political columnist at the Hill to discuss The New York Times quietly changing headline on column about anti-semitic attacks. “Anti-Semitism, right. It’s like puppy mills and cancer. Those are things that we all can universally stand up and say, that is wrong. I am against that Republican, Democrat, libertarian, apolitical does not matter. And right when your head goes to wins and losses in terms of whether the red team or the blue team benefits, that is a bubble mentality. Michelle Goldberg wrote this piece. She is a classic bubble creature in terms of that thought process. But then the times even worse, they try to self edits the headline after they get all this blowback as far as a gift for the right. And they change the headline completely and they think no one’s going to notice except you have a bunch of Paul Revere’s that are out there on social media that do track this stuff, that do do these things called screen shots. And now The New York Times looks foolish. But if you’re going to change a headline and let’s say it’s something like a mass shooting and there’s information coming in that’s updating the situation, then fine. Of course, you could change the headline. But here’s an opinion piece. There’s no reason to change it unless you’re trying to cover your You know what? And that’s exactly what The New York Times was doing here.”
New Brunswick, NJAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Rutgers Leaders Apologize After Condemning Anti-Semitism

(New Brunswick, NJ) -- A Rutgers University chancellor and provost are apologizing after speaking out against an increase in anti-Semitism. Rutgers University-New Brunswick provost Francine Conway and Chancellor Christopher Molloy sent an email to the student body condemning the recent rise in anti-Semitism attacks in America as the conflict between Israel and Hamas raged on.
Minoritiesbuckscountyherald.com

Anti-Semitism Task Force condemns attacks on Jewish community

On Tuesday, May 25, 2021, the eight co-chairs of the House Bipartisan Task Force for Combating Anti-Semitism issued the following joint statement in response to the disturbing rise of anti-Semitic attacks and violence targeting the Jewish community. “Amidst the Israel-Gaza conflict, we have witnessed an unacceptable surge in antisemitic incidents,...
MinoritiesRadio NB

Karol Markowicz On Recent Wave Of Anti-Semitic Attacks And Violence

Karol Markowicz, columnist at the New York Post joined Fox News Radio’s Guy Benson Show to talk about recent rise in antisemitism attacks and violence in America. “To have this happen in America is really sad, but not that surprising seeing where Europe has gone in the last decade or so. But it really crushes me that people are taking the path of hiding and, you know, covering up who they are. I think the better thing is to be brave. And, you know, Barry Weiss wrote a book about anti-Semitism, and in it she she quotes actually I forgot his name, but a Jewish refusenik who said in Russia who said, you can’t teach people to be brave. All you can do is show them how good it feels to be free. And I live by that. I really think that’s what we should be. We should be free and never cover up who we are.”
New York City, NYThe Jewish Press

Agudah Organizes Meeting To Respond To Anti-Semitic Attacks

Jewish community leaders from Agudath Israel of America met with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio for 90 minutes Friday afternoon, May 21st, in a hastily called meeting to discuss the spate of hate crimes erupting against Jews in highly-populated Jewish areas of New York City. Safety and security of identifiable Jews in the Satmar and Lubavitch communities were the focus of the meeting.
MinoritiesTODAY.com

Anti-Semitic attacks are on the rise in US amid Mideast conflict

Not sure what to get for Father's Day? Snag up to 90% off clothes, tech and more. Despite a ceasefire in the Middle East between Israel and Hamas, tensions are flaring here in the U.S. leading to a rise in anti-Semitic violence and vandalism. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY from New York’s Times Square.
New York City, NYNewsday

Fanning the flames of anti-Semitism

The past week has seen a shocking outbreak of anti-Semitic violence in New York and elsewhere. A man badly beaten in Times Square simply for being Jewish; firecrackers thrown at Jewish-owned businesses in midtown Manhattan — these are things that we would like to believe simply don’t happen in America. But, along with revulsion and condemnation, the attacks have also provoked political soul-searching: the assailants were not neo-Nazis and white supremacists but protesters waving Palestinian flags.
Minoritiesspectrumlocalnews.com

Growing cries for bipartisanship approach to address anti-Semitic attacks

WASHINGTON — There has been a troubling increase in anti-Semitic incidents across the country, including physical assaults this week on the streets of Los Angeles. President Joe Biden and congressional leaders have spoken out but leaders of some Jewish groups say more needs to happen. In the latest attack out...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Biden calls recent spike in anti-Semitic attacks ‘despicable, unconscionable, un-American’

President Biden called a recent wave of anti-Semitic attacks following the recent violence in Israel and Gaza "unconscionable." "We have seen a brick thrown through window of a Jewish-owned business in Manhattan, a swastika carved into the door of a synagogue in Salt Lake City, families threatened outside a restaurant in Los Angeles, and museums in Florida and Alaska, dedicated to celebrating Jewish life and culture and remembering the Holocaust, vandalized with anti-Jewish messages," Biden said in a statement.
Sioux Falls, SDdakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls rabbi detests anti-Semitic attacks across the country

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The United States has seen a rise in anti-Semitic attacks over the last few weeks, according to the anti-defamation league’s “Center on Extremism.” This comes as tensions flared over the Israel and Palestinian conflict which left hundreds dead. Over the last two weeks,...
MinoritiesThe Jewish Press

UK Anti-Semitic Attacks Increase Despite Ceasefire

Despite Friday’s ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, the level of politically-motivated anti-Semitism in the UK, triggered by the fighting in Israel, has continued to rise. On Friday morning, in the busy Jewish shopping area of London’s Golders Green, a man was arrested after trying to break the window of a Jewish-driven car displaying an Israeli flag.