Big Law Leaders Pen Letter Denouncing Anti-Semitic Attacks

Joe Concha, Fox News Contributor, political columnist at the Hill to discuss The New York Times quietly changing headline on column about anti-semitic attacks. “Anti-Semitism, right. It’s like puppy mills and cancer. Those are things that we all can universally stand up and say, that is wrong. I am against that Republican, Democrat, libertarian, apolitical does not matter. And right when your head goes to wins and losses in terms of whether the red team or the blue team benefits, that is a bubble mentality. Michelle Goldberg wrote this piece. She is a classic bubble creature in terms of that thought process. But then the times even worse, they try to self edits the headline after they get all this blowback as far as a gift for the right. And they change the headline completely and they think no one’s going to notice except you have a bunch of Paul Revere’s that are out there on social media that do track this stuff, that do do these things called screen shots. And now The New York Times looks foolish. But if you’re going to change a headline and let’s say it’s something like a mass shooting and there’s information coming in that’s updating the situation, then fine. Of course, you could change the headline. But here’s an opinion piece. There’s no reason to change it unless you’re trying to cover your You know what? And that’s exactly what The New York Times was doing here.”