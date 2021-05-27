The Academy Delays 2022 Oscars, Announces Shortened Eligibility Period

It’s tempting to call it “the miracle at Miraflores.” After a strikingly effective pivot season in which faculty and fellows beamed in their performances from all over the world, 2021 will forever be remembered as the summer that the Music Academy of the West returned the restorative power of live music to Santa Barbara. Thanks to social distancing, vaccines, and not least to some gloriously good timing, audiences will soon be able to choose among more than 70 classical music events beginning on Monday, June 28, and continuing through Saturday, August 7, with an additional week of online programming extending until Saturday, August 14. Highlights include orchestral concerts at The Granada Theatre featuring outstanding conductors Larry Rachleff, Marin Alsop, and Michael Tilson Thomas, along with a star-studded lineup of guest artists performing and teaching in a variety of capacities. Most of all, we can look forward to welcoming more than 100 brilliant young musicians as fellows and 65 faculty and teaching artists to our community over the course of what promises to be an unforgettable season.