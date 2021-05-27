Cancel
Louisiana State

UK-based meal delivery service Foodhub to enter US market, launch in Louisiana

By ADAM DAIGLE
theadvocate.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFoodhub, a UK-based online food ordering platform, announced it will expand into the United States and start its expansion in Louisiana. Founded in 2017, Foodhub now has over 25,000 restaurant partners and is the leading multi-channel point of sale provider in the hospitality industry in the UK, the company announced Wednesday. Unlike transaction-based platforms like Waitr, the company does not require a commission from restaurants and instead operates on a subscription model.

