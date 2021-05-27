Cancel
Kent City, MI

Throwers and hurdlers lead DK teams in postseason

 18 days ago

A few runner-up individual finishes highlighted the Delton Kellogg varsity track and field teams' day at the 14-team Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship hosted by Martin Tuesday. Delton Kellogg senior Cole Pape was the runner-up in both the boys' shot put and the discus and freshman Breanna Chandler ran her fastest...

Kent City, MIkentcityathletics.com

Kent City Athletic Weekly 5-17 — 5-22

Throughout the week I got to experience first hand what it might be like working on a tree farm. The Lower Grand River Watersheds was able a grant to purchase 60 native Michigan trees to plant on our cross country course. After careful consideration, I have decided that this is a job I would enjoy as long as I can be the guy who drives the skid-steer with the auger to drill the holes or the guy who stands by the water tank to fill up buckets to water the trees. I am certain that if you spoke to any of the 50+ volunteers who helped put the finishing touches on the tree planting on Saturday, they probably were a little sore on Sunday. It was a good kind of sore though, a making a difference sore, a I just planted something that my great, great, great, great grandkids will be able to enjoy kind of sore. Now one guy who has to be sore after the week, but probably will not admit it, would be Tim Parmeter. Tim is a one man show, who got the trees off the truck, helped determine locations for the planting, augered 59 of the 61 holes, and then moved all 60 trees to their planting locations . . . on top of his other responsibilities. Full disclosure, we dug an extra hole because after I got the chance to auger a hole that Tim missed, I had to do another one, it was amazing!
Saugatuck, MIHolland Sentinel

Saugatuck's Benny Diaz sprints past the competition

SAUGATUCK — As his opponents line up getting ready for the race, Benny Diaz’s mind is going through countless scenarios and giving himself subtle reminders to keep his technique perfect. But when he steps into the blocks, the Saugatuck junior sprinter is just focused on one thing. The finish line.
Michigan StateWILX-TV

Former MSU hoops player Ray Weathers to play in the Big3

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ray Weathers has always kept the game of basketball at the forefront of his life and this summer he is making a return to the game. Weathers’ a member of Tom Izzo’s first team at Michigan State will be playing in the Big3, thanks to former NBA player Mike Bibby.
Michigan StateWILX-TV

MSU’s Piot In 29th Place At NCAA Regional

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State golfer James Piot shot a one over par 72 on day one of the NCAA Kingston Springs Regional in Tennessee Monday. Piot is tied for 29th place, seven shots behind first round leader Reid Davenport of Vanderbilt who shot a 65. Piot is aiming to be the individual player with the lowest score not on one of the five advancing teams from the Regional to earn a bid to the NCAA Championships, which begin May 28th in Arizona. There are two more days of play.
Michigan StateMaize n Brew

Updates on a few more staff, title changes for Michigan Football

The Michigan Wolverines have seen many changes happen this offseason as Jim Harbaugh updates his coaching and support staff. A new week comes with a few more notable updates, namely in the recruiting department. Aashon Larkins has moved into a role as Michigan’s director of recruiting after spending the last...
Kent City, MIkentcityathletics.com

Varsity Baseball Splits with Holton on Friday Night

The Kent City Varsity Baseball team was in Red Devil Country on Friday night for a Conference Doubleheader against Holton. In Game 1, the Eagles held on for a 8-5 Victory. The score was 5-4 after 3 innings of play but Kent City scored 2 in the 4th and 1 more in the sixth to help secure the win. Offensively the Eagles totaled 9 hits lead by Kyler Larson who was 2 for 4 with a triple and 1 RBI. Troy Atwood, Webb Longcore, Bryant Fahling, Justin Mack, Zane Kik, Tyler Brummel, and Josh Anderson all finished with 1 hit apiece while Justin Mack and Zane Kik would each finish with 2 RBI’s. Kyler Larson would go 6 innings giving up 5 hits while striking out 14 batters to pickup the win. Troy Atwood came in and pitched the 7th inning allowing no hits and no runs to pickup his first save of the year.
Kent City, MIkentcityathletics.com

Kent City Girls Win CSAA Track Title Again!

The Lady Eagle Track & Field team endured some hardships Friday night en route to winning their seventh CSAA Silver conference meet and conference championship title in a row. They ended with 217.33 points compared to second place White Cloud’s 118.33. In the high jump, Mickenzie Brancheau cleared 5’1″ to...
Kent County, MIgo955.com

W.M.U. softball team wraps up 2021 season with win over Kent State

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — One of the most prolific two-way players in Western Michigan softball history capped her career with a complete-game victory in the circle and RBI at the plate. Sydney Stefanick went the distance, holding Kent State to three earned runs with four strikeouts and no walks as the Broncos beat the Golden Flashes, 6-3. The contest concluded the 2021 season for both teams. There is no Mid-American Conference tournament in 2021 and regular-season champion Miami has secured the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Championship.
Michigan StatePosted by
FanSided

Will Michigan State football finally have 1,000-yard receiver in 2021?

It’s been a while since Michigan State football had a 1,000-yard receiver. No receiver really approached that number last season because of the pandemic-shortened schedule and Cody White came close in 2019 with 922 yards. Even the great Felton Davis III didn’t reach that mark and his final season was cut short with an injury so he didn’t get a fair shot after a breakout year in 2017.