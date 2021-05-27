Cancel
Tolland, CT

Breakfast is served Memorial Day weekend

Journal Inquirer
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOLLAND — The Tolland Lions Club will serve its traditional Pancake Breakfast on the Green on Sunday from 8 to 11 a.m. The cost is $7 per person. Tables and services will be arranged in a safe manner. Pick-up will also be available; call 860-875-1483. COVENTRY — The Lions Club...

www.journalinquirer.com
Tolland, CT
Coventry, CT
Connecticut Society
Connecticut Lifestyle
Tolland, CTtolland.org

Memorial Day Observance - Tolland 2021

Memorial Day is a day of remembrance for service members who gave their lives fighting for our country. This year the Tolland Permanent Celebration Committee (PCC) has envisioned an alternative event instead of the traditional parade. The Committee will once again hold a contest for Tolland residents as we invite families to create a display in their yard visible from the street to show their appreciation for our fallen service members, or highlight a certain branch of the military I.e. United States Marine Corps, United States Navy, United States Air Force, United States Coast Guard, or United States Army. Our theme this year is “On The Wings of Freedom!” The contest will begin on May 15th and run until the end of the month. The Committee is arranging for a self-guided walking tour starting at 12:00pm on Tolland Green on Sunday, May 30th.