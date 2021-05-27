Breakfast is served Memorial Day weekend

Memorial Day is a day of remembrance for service members who gave their lives fighting for our country. This year the Tolland Permanent Celebration Committee (PCC) has envisioned an alternative event instead of the traditional parade. The Committee will once again hold a contest for Tolland residents as we invite families to create a display in their yard visible from the street to show their appreciation for our fallen service members, or highlight a certain branch of the military I.e. United States Marine Corps, United States Navy, United States Air Force, United States Coast Guard, or United States Army. Our theme this year is “On The Wings of Freedom!” The contest will begin on May 15th and run until the end of the month. The Committee is arranging for a self-guided walking tour starting at 12:00pm on Tolland Green on Sunday, May 30th.