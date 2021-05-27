Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

DEVOTIONAL

olneyenterprise.com
 13 days ago

“Therefore, brethren, be all the more diligent to make certain about His calling and choosing you;” 2 Peter 1:10 NASBS. The Apostle Peter pens his second letter, by the inspiration of the Holy Spirit, to a persecuted church who had been dispersed throughout all of the Roman Empire. Many false teachers had crept in, seeking to reduce the incarnation of Jesus Christ as being God, to just merely a spiritual being, or a common man in whom the Spirit of God came upon and then left at His death. Peter tells us, “These false teachers promise freedom while they themselves are slaves to corruption.” So Peter defends the deity of Jesus Christ, urging those who have been called to such a great salvation, who have escaped the corruption that is in the world because of sinful desires. “To make every effort to supplement their faith with goodness; and to goodness, knowledge; and to knowledge, self-control; and to self-control, perseverance; and to perseverance, godliness; and to godliness, mutual affection; and to mutual affection, love.”

www.olneyenterprise.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grace Brethren#Inspiration#Nasbs#Christian Faith#Sinful Desires#Saving Faith#Love#Godliness#Goodness#Open Wickedness#Mutual Affection#Self Pleasure#Slaves#Roman Empire#Calling#Man
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Religionknowingisdoing.org

Christ is not a Hypothesis

The teacher was insistent that her students would not be able to understand the subject of Jesus Christ without viewing him as a friend or companion. She was insistent that the concept of Christ as Savior, the Incarnate Word or the second person of the Trinity are Catholic doctrines that were difficult to comprehend and would inhibit her freshmen students’ ability to relate to Christ as a friend. There was an unusual yet unsurprising fixation on the concept of Jesus as friend instead of the doctrine of Jesus as God. I asked her whether she believed Christ is the Son of God and that He came to save humanity from the peril of sin through his crucifixion and bring man back toward an active relationship with God the Father. Her response; “that’s an interesting hypothesis.”
Religionmidfloridanewspapers.com

Christians also have Freedom of Speech

First off, to say an event belongs in church – we, the followers of Jesus Christ, are the church!. I am a taxpayer in the county of Highlands and fully support the National Day of Prayer being held on county-owned property. Matter of fact, I support the Clerk’s statement that everyday should be a day of prayer. How true that is. Now, more than ever, we as Christians need to be strong and make a stand against the evil that is gripping our nation. Being persecuted for our belief is nothing new. But we are no longer willing to hide our faith in hopes of not offending non-believers. Rather, we are to proclaim the good news of Christ’s love for all.
Religionsoutheastiowaunion.com

Being powerless can be a desirable super power

If you could have any superpower, which would you choose?. For example, if you belonged to the Incredible family, would you want the strength of Mr. Incredible, the flexibility of his wife, or the speed of Dash? And don’t forget older sister Violet’s force shield or baby Jack-Jack’s shape shifting!
ReligionConcordia Blade-Empire

A Closer Walk

"Therefore having been justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ," Romans 5:1 NASB. Please pause here and go back and re-read that verse. Do you grasp the significance of that statement? If not read it again; and again if necessary. There are two parts to the verse.
ReligionAthens Daily Review

Religion: Billy Graham

Q: I have to write a paper on an historical event that affected the whole world that brought about social reform. Most classmates are writing about COVID-19. There must be an event that is happier than that. - H.E. A: The first coming of Jesus Christ is the greatest event...
ReligionOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

The gift that keeps on giving

“I baptize with water those who repent of their sins and turn to God. But someone is coming soon who is greater than I am — so much greater that I’m not worthy even to be his slave and carry his sandals. He will baptize you with the Holy Spirit and with fire. He is ready to separate the chaff from the wheat with his winnowing fork. Then he will clean up the threshing area, gathering the wheat into his barn but burning the chaff with never-ending fire.” — Matthew 3:11-12.
Log Cabin Democrat

God and Man

God is the Supreme Creator and Ruler of the universe who is eternal, holy, righteous and loving. Man was created by Him and given commandments to govern his life. The Triune God includes the Father and the eternal Son who later was begotten in human form and includes His Spirit who is the Spirit of the Father and the Spirit of the Son. “Triune” is three in unity. There is perfect harmony and perfect holiness in the Godhead (1 John 5:7).
Religionedgefieldadvertiser.com

Paul Talks about Darkness and Light

All writers in Op Ed are here to inform and acknowledge issues of importance to our communities, however these writings represent the views and opinions of the authors and not necessarily of The Advertiser. Paul often chooses a darkness and light figure when he talks about the Christian life. On...
Kodiak, AKKodiak Daily Mirror

My soul, the ‘me’ I’ve always been

Philippians 3:20-21 (NIV) — “But our citizenship is in heaven. And we eagerly await a Savior from there, the Lord Jesus Christ, who by the power that enables Him to bring everything under his control, will transform our lowly bodies so that they will be like His glorious body.”. May...
Religiondeltawindonline.com

What is your name?

Psalm 91:14-16 God wants you to know you are not alone. Not ever. Satan wants you to believe you are on your own, and that no one understands how you feel. That is merely one lie from the father of lies. It is difficult to fathom the speed and velocity of the changes occurring in our land today causing those whose foundations are built on shaky ground to believe the lie. But to those who know God and His Name, it presents more opportunities to draw near, lean upon, and trust Your Lord completely and without wavering.
ReligionWeatherford Democrat

TISCIONE: Hope and trust

Hope is something we look forward to. Trust is our action and investment in someone or something to bring us to the realization of our hope. Our deepest longing is the thing for which we hope, and we are motivated to follow the one who we believe will give us our heart’s desire.
Religionamericanvision.org

The Bible Method: Scripture Interprets Scripture

In two previous articles, I dealt with “Confronting Eschatological Gnosticism” and “Should the Bible Always be Interpreted Literally?” In this article, I want to discuss the biblical method of interpretation that applies to everything not only prophecy. Sound biblical interpretation begins with a comparative study of texts based on what...
ReligionNorristown Times Herald

Rev. Gus Puleo: Pentecost marks the birth of the Church

Pentecost is one of the most important feast days of the liturgical year as it concludes the Easter season and celebrates the birth of the Roman Catholic Church. The word “Pentecost” is from the Greek word “pentecoste” which means 50th. We celebrate Pentecost 50 days after the Resurrection of Jesus Christ and we rejoice in the coming of the Holy Spirit upon the Apostles and the followers of Christ and also we revel in the beginning of the Church. On that Sunday, 10 days after the Ascension of the Lord, the Apostles and the Blessed Virgin Mary were gathered with fear in the Upper Room when the Holy Spirit descended upon them. There is a similar Jewish holiday, “Shavu’ot,” which occurs fifty days after Passover. This celebration is also referred to as the “Festival of Weeks” since it occurs seven weeks after Passover. Before Shavu’ot was a harvest festival, but now this Jewish holiday commemorates the sealing of the Old Covenant on Mount Sinai when the Lord revealed the Torah, the first five books of the Bible, to Moses on Mount Sinai. Every year the Jewish people renew their acceptance of the gift of the Torah on this feast day.
Religiondougwils.com

Kingly Obedience/Ascension 2021

The progress of the gospel throughout the world is certainly going to have the eventual effect of making your neighborhood a lot nicer, but that should not be considered as the extent of it. We look forward to the time when every son of Israel is at peace under his own fig tree, but there are also larger geopolitical issues involved. And those issues are directly related to what we are celebrating on this Ascension Sunday.
ReligionDesiring God

What Is a Baptist?

Some of the best questions in our inbox are the ones I least expect to read. I am a Baptist. So are you, Pastor John. We kind of take that for granted. It’s in the background, and rarely foregrounded here. So, what is a Baptist? That’s our question today, and here’s the email. “Hello, Pastor John, my name is Dennis, and I live in the Philippines. I would like to know: What is a Baptist? I know you are one, but I really don’t know what that means. Can you explain what distinguishes you?” Pastor John, how would you approach this one?
FestivalPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Never Forget the Last Full Measure of Devotion

Memorial Day may be the forgotten holiday. Calling it a holiday even feels inappropriate. It’s not a celebration. It’s a day of mourning, commemoration and remembrance. A grandmother called it Decoration Day up until her death in 1997. It was an early name. As a boy I can remember being by her side decorating graves.