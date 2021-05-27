FORD BRONCO EV TEASED DURING CAPITAL MARKETS DAY

As far as we can observe, the entire automotive industry is pivoting towards so-called “zero emissions” where everything will be powered by a chemical cocktail of rare earth minerals mined from far away places under questionable means, to which China appears positioned to largely benefit from this paradigm shift. Never mind all of that though, as today we’d simply like to bring to light how Ford Motor Company is no longer being coy with its all-electric long game. And there’s new evidence of an upcoming Ford Bronco EV, described as a “rugged SUV” in the presentation. Perhaps to eventually be called the Ford Bronco Lightning.