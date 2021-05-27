Cancel
Motorsports

Behind the scenes of BMW Motorrad Motorsport

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEstoril. Next Thursday, 3rd June, Eugene Laverty (IRL) celebrates his 35th birthday. He has been following a family tradition since childhood and is one of the most experienced riders in current motorcycle racing. The Irishman has been riding for BMW Motorrad in the FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK) since 2020. After his debut season in the BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Laverty is deployed for the Italian BMW satellite team RC Squadra Corse in 2021. Furthermore, in his role as a BMW test rider, Laverty is helping to advance the further development in the supersport-segment bikes of BMW Motorrad.

