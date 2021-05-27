Behind the scenes of BMW Motorrad Motorsport

For Mercedes-AMG Motorsport, the turbulent 24-hour race at the Nürburgring ends with a podium result and two further top ten positions. The most successful GT3 from Affalterbach is the #7 Mercedes-AMG Team GetSpeed car: with a rousing final spurt, Maximilian Götz (GER), Daniel Juncadella (ESP), and Raffaele Marciello (ITA) secured third place overall. Further down, Jules Gounon (FRA), Fabian Schiller (both GER) and Matthieu Vaxiviere (FRA) concluded the season highlight in sixth place with the team’s #8 sister car. Tenth place for 10Q Racing Teams (#40) with Dominik Baumann (AUT), Yelmer Buurman (NED), Kenneth Heyer and Thomas Jäger (both GER) rounds out the top ten results. The 49th ADAC TOTAL 24h Race will go down into the history books of the race as the shortest running because of an interruption of over 14.5 hours. The #4 Mercedes-AMG Team HRT car that had been dominant until the red flag was out was in contention for victory after the restart but retired following an accident while in second place. With the Mercedes-AMG GT4, the performance and sports car brand scored two class wins (SP10 and SP8T) by Customer Racing Teams Schnitzelalm Racing and BLACK FALCON Team TEXTAR.