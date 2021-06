Body TONKAWA- The 2021 edition of the Tonkawa Film Festival was held on May 21st and 22nd at Wilkin Hall on the Northern Oklahoma College campus. The festival was honored to be one of the first film festivals to start hosting in-person screenings as the country begins to open back up from the COVID-19 pandemic, with filmmakers from across the country in attendance. Filmmakers were treated to a welcome BBQ with live music, free lodging, participation in our one-of-a-kind film festival parade followed by a Wild West gunfight reenactment performed by the Guthrie Gunfighters. After two nights of screenings, awards were given in 8 categories as well as our Best of Fest award, which included a $500 cash prize. The winners were: