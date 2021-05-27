REVIEW: Eli West “Tapered Point of Stone”

June 5th marked the 40th anniversary of the first cases of AIDS being reported in the United States by the Centers for Disease Control. And to commemorate the date, a groundbreaking ceremony was held in the West Hollywood Park, the future site of STORIES: The Aids Monument. The memorial is a joint effort between the Foundation for The AIDS Monument and the City of West Hollywood, a town striving to be the first HIV Zero city. To date, AIDS has killed an estimated 725,000 people in the United States and over 32.7 million globally. The forthcoming monument, which will open in late 2022, will be a 7,000 foot installation that includes an audio tour and stories that honor those lost to AIDS, as well as the many activists who have pushed for new research, treatments and cures.