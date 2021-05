Inside the door to Amy Donofrio’s classroom, Black students felt safe. It was not always that way anywhere else at Robert E. Lee High School. Named after the commander of the Confederate Army who was a slaveholder and white supremacist, the school in Jacksonville, Florida, was segregated until 1971. Its sports teams are called the Generals. And while today 72% of its 1,600 students are Black, its school colors, chosen by white school leaders of another era, remain the blue and gray of the Confederacy.