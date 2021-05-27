Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

You Can Still Count The Number Of Black CEOs On One Hand

By Our Sponsors
Kansas Public Radio
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen protests erupted after George Floyd's murder, Darren Walker, president of the Ford Foundation, a philanthropy focused on social justice and inequality, says he fielded phone calls from more than a dozen chief executives who were "disturbed and deeply concerned." There was a lack of diversity among upper management and...

kansaspublicradio.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Barra
Person
Brian Moynihan
Person
Deray Mckesson
Person
Ken Frazier
Person
Darren Walker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceos#Black Colleges#Executive Compensation#Racial Injustice#The Ford Foundation#Equilar#Merck#Procter Gamble#African American#General Motors#Campaign Zero#Npr#Bank Of America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Philanthropy
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Starbucks
Related
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Companies shift thinking on COVID-19 vaccine mandates

There's a new shift from prior thinking that companies could steer clear of mandating vaccines for their workers. Driving the news: Morgan Stanley said this week it would ban unvaccinated people from offices, while JPMorgan warned a mandate could be on the way. Why it matters: Wall Street isn't representative...
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,371,719,000 after purchasing an additional 142,586 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amazon.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,877,308,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,564,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.
Businesstechinvestornews.com

21 key public-cloud partnerships on Wall Street

Goldman is fast-tracking analyst hiring. 21 key public-cloud partnerships on Wall Street. Bank of America's top bank stock researcher is leaving. Happy Saturday, and welcome to Insider Finance. Here's a rundown of the must-know stories from the past week:. Goldman Sachs is fast-tracking analyst hiring with junior bankers in short...
StocksBayStreet.ca

U.S. Banks To Spend $140 Billon On Dividends And Stock Buybacks

Wall Street banks are set to announce dividend increases and stock buybacks after the U.S. Federal Reserve’s stress tests showed the industry built up a stockpile of cash during the pandemic. American lenders can announce their plans for distributing capital after the market closes on June 28, and payouts are...
Businessbreakingviews.com

Capital Calls: Microsoft, U.S. bank footprint

Open windows. The U.S. antitrust spotlight is starting to turn to Microsoft. The $2 trillion software giant has managed to avoid the scrutiny that rivals have attracted. Now some Republicans in Congress are calling for a closer look. Microsoft’s antitrust battle 20 years ago has helped protect it from the...
StocksNBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Nike, FedEx, Bank of America and More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Nike —Shares of the shoe giant popped about 5% in extended trading on Thursday following its better-than-expected quarterly results. Nike reported earnings of 93 cents per share, outpacing Refinitiv estimates by 42 cents. Revenue came in at $12.34 billion, topping estimates of $11.01 billion. Digital sales were up 41% since last year and 147% from two years ago.
Stocksanalystratings.com

Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Amazon (AMZN), Tesla (TSLA)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Lasser from UBS maintained a Buy rating on Amazon, with a price target of $4350.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3449.08, close to its 52-week high of $3554.00. According to TipRanks.com, Lasser is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1%...
Businessthemoneycloud.com

Goldman Sachs to push transaction banking beyond UK by beginning of 2022

Https://bankautomationnews.com/allposts/corp-bank/goldman-sachs-to-push-transaction-banking-beyond-uk-by-beginning-of-2022/. http://bankautomationnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/canstockphoto28050606-scaled.jpg?#. Goldman Sachs rolled out transaction banking in the U.K. yesterday through a modernized, API-enabled platform built on the cloud, entering a crowded space dominated by the likes of Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase. Transaction banking refers to cash management and treasury services for corporate and institutional clients. The $1.2...
Businessthemiddlemarket.com

Bank of America

JAB will continue to own almost 78 percent of the company’s shares after the IPO. The deal is reportedly valued at more than $30B. Mellet Brown was most recently CFO of Fannie Mae and will take over on Sept. 1. Transom’s SemiTorr Buys McKenna Engineering. McKenna is a distributor and...
Stocksinvesting.com

Eli Lilly, Accenture Rise Premarket; Beyond Meat Falls

Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Thursday, June 24th. Please refresh for updates. Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) stock rose 7.6% after the drugmaker’s Alzheimer’s treatment received breakthrough therapy designation from the FDA, which seeks to speed up the approval process for medicines. Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) stock rose 0.1%...
Denver, COPosted by
Newsweek

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2,000 Monthly Payment Petition Hits 2.4 Million Signatures

A petition for monthly stimulus checks surpassed 2.4 million signatures on Thursday, putting it only about 600,000 signatures away from its target goal of 3 million. Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner, started the petition last year when the pandemic forced the closure of businesses across the country. It's had a steady stream of supporters and despite states reopening businesses and lifting restrictions, people continue to sign the petition that urges Congress to take additional action.