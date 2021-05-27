You Can Still Count The Number Of Black CEOs On One Hand

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,371,719,000 after purchasing an additional 142,586 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amazon.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,877,308,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,564,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.