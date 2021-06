The past year of college basketball was hard on college athletes and is likely a season that will be unique in its level of difficulty. The 2021 NBA Draft will happen on time unlike the 2020 NBA Draft and it is widely considered a talent-packed class. Tennessee Volunteers’ freshman guard Jaden Springer is among the talented players that will enter the NBA in this year’s draft. The former five-star recruit was a highly desired prospect that eventually decided to play for Head Coach Rick Barnes and the Volunteers. He should be a borderline NBA Draft Lottery selection after his year with Tennessee.