Publisher’s Points to Ponder: Accountability in the workplace: Respect vs. Friendship

Do you have a person who holds you accountable for your actions, or are you surrounded by people who allow you to say or do whatever you want? Do you hold others responsible, or do you tell them what they want to hear just for the sake of “keeping the peace?” On a personal level, it may be somewhat easier to hold close friends and family members accountable. Still, some may be reluctant to enforce the rules when it comes to the workplace, especially considering the current workplace conditions resulting from staff shortages and the lack of motivation overall. Nevertheless, it is vital to stand firm and hold workers accountable. There are pros and cons to both sides of the accountability spectrum when it comes to the workplace.