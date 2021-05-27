Olympian gymnast Simone Biles, all-star team visiting PPG Paints Arena as part of event tour

PITTSBURGH — The most decorated gymnast of all time, Simone Biles, will be coming to PPG Paints Arena as part of the Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour.

Billed as a “high-energy, gymnastics-meets-pop-concert” event, the tour is scheduled to be in Pittsburgh on Oct. 29. The 35-city tour kicks off in Tucson, Arizona, on Sept. 21 with stops in Denver, Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago, Detroit, Columbus, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Boston.

Other gymnasts taking part in the tour include Jordan Chiles, Danusia Francis, Laurie Hernandez, Morgan Hurd, Peng-Peng Lee and Katelyn Ohashi.

Gym Clubs will have the first opportunity to buy tickets for the event. Tickets for general admission go on sale starting Friday, June 11.

Biles continues to make history, landing a moved called the Yurchenko double pike vault in a recent competition.

©2021 Cox Media Group