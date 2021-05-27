newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Olympian gymnast Simone Biles, all-star team visiting PPG Paints Arena as part of event tour

By WPXI.com News Staff
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cuLwH_0aDcLloq00

PITTSBURGH — The most decorated gymnast of all time, Simone Biles, will be coming to PPG Paints Arena as part of the Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour.

Billed as a “high-energy, gymnastics-meets-pop-concert” event, the tour is scheduled to be in Pittsburgh on Oct. 29. The 35-city tour kicks off in Tucson, Arizona, on Sept. 21 with stops in Denver, Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago, Detroit, Columbus, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Boston.

Other gymnasts taking part in the tour include Jordan Chiles, Danusia Francis, Laurie Hernandez, Morgan Hurd, Peng-Peng Lee and Katelyn Ohashi.

Gym Clubs will have the first opportunity to buy tickets for the event. Tickets for general admission go on sale starting Friday, June 11.

Biles continues to make history, landing a moved called the Yurchenko double pike vault in a recent competition.

©2021 Cox Media Group

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
37K+
Followers
49K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, PA
City
Boston, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Columbus, PA
State
Arizona State
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Houston, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katelyn Ohashi
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Morgan Hurd
Person
Jordan Chiles
Person
Laurie Hernandez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ppg Paints Arena#Gymnastics#Gymnasts#Chicago#Los Angeles#Olympian#Ppg Paints Arena#Gym Clubs#Yurchenko#Cox Media Group#America Tour#Atlanta#Detroit#Vault#Tickets#Tucson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Sports
Related
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Helio Castroneves wins fourth Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS — Helio Castroneves won the Indianapolis 500 for the fourth time on Sunday in front of 135,000 fans, the largest crowd at a sporting event since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Castroneves last won the Indianapolis 500 in 2009. He joins A.J. Foyt, Al Unser Sr. and his...
Columbus, OHUSA Hockey

2021 USA Hockey Special Hockey Classic Set for December 3-5

USA Hockey announced today that the third annual USA Hockey Special Hockey Classic will take place December 3-5, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. The Columbus Blue Jackets Special Hockey program will serve as the local host for the event. The special hockey discipline is intended to give people with a wide...
Pittsburgh, PABeaver County Times

Green Day, Weezer, Fall Out Boy will play PNC Park in August

PITTSBURGH — At least one stadium concert will take place this summer in Pittsburgh. The Hella Mega tour, starring Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer will happen Aug. 19 at PNC Park. The rock bands' 21-city stadium run kicks off July 24 in Dallas. The Interrupters will appear as...
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Amazon's 'A League of Their Own' series casting baseball, softball players from Western Pa.

Calling all Pittsburgh-area baseball and softball players: You’re officially on deck. It’s been out there now for almost a month that Amazon’s “A League of Their Own” TV series, based on the 1992 Penny Marshall film, was expected to film in Western Pennsylvania later this summer. Some new information was released on the production Monday in the form of a Movie Casting PGH casting call seeking “experienced” local baseball and softball players to serve as extras.
Pittsburgh, PAwyep.org

Gaadge ‘Twenty-Two’

Mitch DeLong started a band called Gaadge in his hometown of Erie almost a decade ago. After moving around the country for a while, he settled in Pittsburgh and decided to focus on making this music come to life. The band released its debut a few Halloweens ago and ever...
Pittsburgh, PAOnlyInYourState

Taste For Yourself Why The StarLite Lounge In Pittsburgh Earned A Spot On A Popular TV Show

Pittsburgh’s often been considered an extension of Hollywood, serving as a filming location for countless television shows and movies and hosting red carpet premieres. One of the Food Network’s most popular shows Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives recently visited The StarLite Lounge in Pittsburgh. If you’ve not visited yet or in a while, catch the show then head over to this popular Pittsburgh spot for a delicious meal – pierogies, perhaps?
Pittsburgh, PAMarietta Daily Journal

How Haddad's grew from a Pittsburgh gas station into an entertainment rental empire

May 17—You definitely know David Haddad's name, even if you may not necessarily be able to remember where you saw it. Here's a hint: It's on the side of those giant trucks or trailers you see whenever a movie or TV series is being filmed here. That would be the 66-year-old Pleasant Hills native's company, Haddad's Inc., which boasts on its website that it's "the leading film and television equipment rental company in America."