12 Wilson Elser Attorneys Jump to Gordon Rees in Detroit
A team of 12 Detroit attorneys from Wilson Elser departed last week to join Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, a full-service firm with offices in all 50 U.S. states. The move involves more than half of Wilson Elser’s 21 Detroit lawyers, including John Eads, former Wilson Elser regional managing partner who helped launch the Detroit office when he joined the firm in 2014. They bring with them a book of business that includes client matters in employment litigation, professional negligence and products liability.www.law.com