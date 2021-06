Tickets: https://mandalaybay.mgmresorts.com/en/entertainment/haney-vs-linares.html. Devin Haney checks all the boxes to be a star in the sport of boxing. Haney is young, 22-years-old, surrounded by celebs from Floyd Mayweather to rappers such as Lil Dirk and Kevin Gates walking him to the ring for his fights, and was one of the first fighters [along with a fighter who is no longer with us, Omar Henry,] who took to the internet to find fans across the world not just in the Bay Area, and Las Vegas, Nevada, in which Haney split residences at an early age.