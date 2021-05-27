GENERAL MOTORS IS ACTUALLY GOING TO THE MOON

Back on April 1, MC&T joked that General Motors would soon be mirroring the efforts of one Elon Musk by sending a GMC Hummer EV to the surface of the Moon. And while this was clearly intended to be little more than a fun holiday celebration, it turns out we may not have been entirely off-base. Yesterday, General Motors announced that they have teamed up with Lockheed Martin to develop the next-generation of lunar rovers for NASA’s upcoming Project Artemis. The lunar landers will certainly not be retro-fitted versions of the Hummer EV, but they will pack the same Ultium Battery technology that underpins the company’s electric vehicles. That is right folks, GM is heading to the Moon once again.