newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shaker Heights, OH

Shaker Heights Native Wins Ohio’s 1st $1 million Vax-a-Million lottery

By BridgetEE
Posted by 
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Everybody that has gotten fully vaccinated was glued to the television to wait for lottery results to come on yesterday to see if they won $1 million dollars after being entered in a lottery that didn’t require you to go out to purchase a lottery ticket, you only had to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. If you were like me, your first reaction when you seen the name (Abbigail Bugenske) was ‘DANG!!’, then your next thought was where is Silverton? If you asked those questions you weren’t the winner, however Abbigail Bugenske was and she lives Silverton in Hamilton County near Cincinnati however it turns out Abbigail Bugenske is originally from Shaker Heights, graduating from the high school in 2016, which makes her our home girl.

wzakcleveland.com
93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Cleveland, OH
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 WZAK has Cleveland's best mix of R&B! Listen on your Amazon Echo. Enable WZAK in the Amazon Alexa app. Once enabled say “Alexa, play 9-3-1-W-Z-A-K.”

 http://WZAKCleveland.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Hamilton, OH
Shaker Heights, OH
Lifestyle
City
Silverton, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Shaker Heights, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lottery Ticket#Vax#Abbey#Hamilton County#Home#Dang#Facebook#Television
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Lottery
News Break
Instagram
Related
Shaker Heights, OHCleveland Jewish News

Shaker Heights 12th grader wins Stop the Hate grand prize

Shaker Heights High School senior Thomas Smyers was crowned the grand-prize winner of the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage’s 13th annual Stop the Hate Youth Speak Out essay contest May 11. Stop the Hate, which aims to combat bias and bigotry, is split into the Youth Speak Out essay contest...
Campbell, OHWFMJ.com

Campbell man indicted in Northeast Ohio credit card fraud scheme

Eight individuals, including a Campbell man, have been indicted for their roles in a widespread credit card fraud scheme. The scheme used stolen and fraudulent credit card accounts to purchase at least $750,000 worth of various items, including retail goods, large construction and building materials, appliances and equipment. Charged in...