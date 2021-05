High Traffic Volumes Expected During Holiday Weekend. National and state safety officials are anticipating a lot of traffic on the California freeways over the upcoming Memorial Day Weekend. The holiday break traditionally kicks off the start of the summer travel season. Pandemic restrictions are finally easing. The re-opening economy combined with widespread cabin fever means that high traffic volumes on California highways are anticipated. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) are working in tandem to help facilitate traffic safety on state roads throughout the last weekend of May.