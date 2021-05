While all the rapturous talk about the rise of direct-to-consumer streaming platforms likely won’t die out until some app developer tosses the last shovelful of graveyard clay over linear TV’s final resting place, the chatter as it relates to the migration of live sports content needs to die down a bit. As was made abundantly clear throughout this week’s JPMorgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference, the outlets that own the most valuable sports-rights packages agree that a headlong shift in platforms would amount to a destabilization of the dominant delivery system.